HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3539316
Altuve 2b501000.277
Peña ss400001.236
Tucker rf411100.299
Bregman 3b400001.251
Alvarez dh311010.291
J.Abreu 1b311001.242
McCormick lf401001.286
Meyers cf300102.230
a-Diaz ph100000.274
Maldonado c303100.177
b-Dubón ph101000.262

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2845468
Bauers 1b400000.222
Judge dh310012.290
Torres 2b302010.263
Stanton rf411202.204
Allen lf000000.167
McKinney lf-rf411102.237
Kiner-Falefa 3b400001.254
Bader cf310011.256
Volpe ss201110.215
Rortvedt c100020.143

Houston020001000_390
New York30000100x_450

a-lined out for Meyers in the 9th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.

LOB_Houston 7, New York 6. HR_Tucker (19), off Peralta; Stanton (16), off Javier; McKinney (6), off Javier. RBIs_Meyers (25), Maldonado (19), Tucker (75), Stanton 2 (41), McKinney (12), Volpe (39). SB_Altuve (8), Bader (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, Bregman, Peña); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; New York 1 for 3.

Runners moved up_Meyers, Bauers. GIDP_McCormick, Peña.

DP_New York 2 (Volpe, Torres, Bauers; Kiner-Falefa, Bauers).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Javier42-3433341024.39
Graveman, L, 0-111-311112253.86
Montero100021195.87
Maton100001153.12
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt542214824.35
Peralta, BS, 4-61-32110092.50
King, W, 3-412-310002233.07
Kahnle, H, 9100000102.31
Holmes, S, 15-18120000182.11

Inherited runners-scored_Graveman 1-0, King 1-0. HBP_Schmidt (J.Abreu). WP_Schmidt(2). PB_Rortvedt (1).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:55. A_44,019 (47,309).

