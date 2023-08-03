|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|1
|6
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.277
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.230
|a-Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.177
|b-Dubón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|6
|8
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.290
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.204
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|McKinney lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Volpe ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.215
|Rortvedt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.143
|Houston
|020
|001
|000_3
|9
|0
|New York
|300
|001
|00x_4
|5
|0
a-lined out for Meyers in the 9th. b-singled for Maldonado in the 9th.
LOB_Houston 7, New York 6. HR_Tucker (19), off Peralta; Stanton (16), off Javier; McKinney (6), off Javier. RBIs_Meyers (25), Maldonado (19), Tucker (75), Stanton 2 (41), McKinney (12), Volpe (39). SB_Altuve (8), Bader (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 3 (Altuve, Bregman, Peña); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP_Houston 1 for 8; New York 1 for 3.
Runners moved up_Meyers, Bauers. GIDP_McCormick, Peña.
DP_New York 2 (Volpe, Torres, Bauers; Kiner-Falefa, Bauers).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|4
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|102
|4.39
|Graveman, L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|3.86
|Montero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|19
|5.87
|Maton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.12
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|82
|4.35
|Peralta, BS, 4-6
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.50
|King, W, 3-4
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|3.07
|Kahnle, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.31
|Holmes, S, 15-18
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.11
Inherited runners-scored_Graveman 1-0, King 1-0. HBP_Schmidt (J.Abreu). WP_Schmidt(2). PB_Rortvedt (1).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:55. A_44,019 (47,309).
