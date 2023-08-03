|Houston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Allen lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McKinney lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McCormick lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Diaz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Volpe ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|3
|1
|Rortvedt c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Houston
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|300
|001
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Houston 0, New York 2. LOB_Houston 7, New York 6. HR_Tucker (19), Stanton (16), McKinney (6). SB_Altuve (8), Bader (11).
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Schmidt (J.Abreu). WP_Schmidt(2).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_2:55. A_44,019 (47,309).
