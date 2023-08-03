HoustonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals35393Totals28454
Altuve 2b5010Bauers 1b4000
Peña ss4000Judge dh3100
Tucker rf4111Torres 2b3020
Bregman 3b4000Stanton rf4112
Alvarez dh3110Allen lf0000
J.Abreu 1b3110McKinney lf-rf4111
McCormick lf4010Kiner-Falefa 3b4000
Meyers cf3001Bader cf3100
Diaz ph1000Volpe ss2011
Maldonado c3031Rortvedt c1000
Dubón ph1010

Houston0200010003
New York30000100x4

DP_Houston 0, New York 2. LOB_Houston 7, New York 6. HR_Tucker (19), Stanton (16), McKinney (6). SB_Altuve (8), Bader (11).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Javier42-343334
Graveman L,0-111-311112
Montero100021
Maton100001
New York
Schmidt542214
Peralta BS,4-61-321100
King W,3-412-310002
Kahnle H,9100000
Holmes S,15-18120000

HBP_Schmidt (J.Abreu). WP_Schmidt(2).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_2:55. A_44,019 (47,309).

