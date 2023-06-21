|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|Caballero ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.171
|b-Pollock ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|c-Moore ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.071
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|Bauers rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.231
|a-Kiner-Falefa ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.253
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|McKinney lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Volpe ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.194
|Seattle
|000
|000
|011_2
|4
|1
|New York
|002
|100
|10x_4
|5
|0
a-grounded out for Bauers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ford in the 8th. c-homered for Wong in the 8th.
E_Moore (1). LOB_Seattle 4, New York 5. HR_Moore (1), off Peralta; Bauers (6), off Castillo; McKinney (3), off Castillo; Volpe (10), off Speier. RBIs_Moore (1), Kelenic (34), Bauers 2 (16), McKinney (5), Volpe (28). SB_Rodríguez (16). SF_Kelenic.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Hernández); New York 1 (Bader). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; New York 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Hernández.
DP_Seattle 1 (Hernández, France, Hernández).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 4-6
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|103
|2.89
|Brash
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.94
|Speier
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.45
|Saucedo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.95
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brito, W, 4-3
|5
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|81
|4.89
|Cordero, H, 8
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.41
|Peralta
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|9
|2.79
|King, H, 3
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|3.00
|Kahnle, S, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 1-0, Kahnle 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:26. A_41,090 (47,309).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.