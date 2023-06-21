SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3024226
Caballero ss401001.239
Rodríguez cf210020.239
France 1b401001.274
Hernández rf400001.246
Kelenic lf301101.260
Suárez 3b400002.212
Raleigh c300000.218
Ford dh200000.171
b-Pollock ph-dh100000.160
Wong 2b200000.154
c-Moore ph-2b111100.071

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2845454
Bauers rf211210.231
a-Kiner-Falefa ph-lf100000.232
Torres 2b300012.253
Calhoun dh301011.239
Rizzo 1b300010.266
Donaldson 3b400001.133
Bader cf400000.258
McKinney lf-rf312100.317
Higashioka c300000.229
Volpe ss221110.194

Seattle000000011_241
New York00210010x_450

a-grounded out for Bauers in the 7th. b-grounded out for Ford in the 8th. c-homered for Wong in the 8th.

E_Moore (1). LOB_Seattle 4, New York 5. HR_Moore (1), off Peralta; Bauers (6), off Castillo; McKinney (3), off Castillo; Volpe (10), off Speier. RBIs_Moore (1), Kelenic (34), Bauers 2 (16), McKinney (5), Volpe (28). SB_Rodríguez (16). SF_Kelenic.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 1 (Hernández); New York 1 (Bader). RISP_Seattle 0 for 3; New York 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Hernández.

DP_Seattle 1 (Hernández, France, Hernández).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo, L, 4-65433431032.89
Brash100000153.94
Speier111101162.45
Saucedo100010172.95
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brito, W, 4-352-320013814.89
Cordero, H, 811-300001123.41
Peralta2-31110092.79
King, H, 32-311111143.00
Kahnle, S, 1-12-30000160.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cordero 1-0, Kahnle 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:26. A_41,090 (47,309).

