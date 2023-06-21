|Seattle
|New York
|Caballero ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bauers rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Rodríguez cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Knr-Falefa ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kelenic lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Suárez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McKinney lf-rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Pollock ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Volpe ss
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Moore ph-2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Seattle
|000
|000
|011
|—
|2
|New York
|002
|100
|10x
|—
|4
E_Moore (1). DP_Seattle 1, New York 0. LOB_Seattle 4, New York 5. HR_Moore (1), Bauers (6), McKinney (3), Volpe (10). SB_Rodríguez (16). SF_Kelenic (2).
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:26. A_41,090 (47,309).
