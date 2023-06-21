SeattleNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30242Totals28454
Caballero ss4010Bauers rf2112
Rodríguez cf2100Knr-Falefa ph-lf1000
France 1b4010Torres 2b3000
Hernández rf4000Calhoun dh3010
Kelenic lf3011Rizzo 1b3000
Suárez 3b4000Donaldson 3b4000
Raleigh c3000Bader cf4000
Ford dh2000McKinney lf-rf3121
Pollock ph-dh1000Higashioka c3000
Wong 2b2000Volpe ss2211
Moore ph-2b1111

Seattle0000000112
New York00210010x4

E_Moore (1). DP_Seattle 1, New York 0. LOB_Seattle 4, New York 5. HR_Moore (1), Bauers (6), McKinney (3), Volpe (10). SB_Rodríguez (16). SF_Kelenic (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Seattle
Castillo L,4-6543343
Brash100000
Speier111101
Saucedo100010
New York
Brito W,4-352-320013
Cordero H,811-300001
Peralta2-311100
King H,32-311111
Kahnle S,1-12-300001

Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:26. A_41,090 (47,309).

