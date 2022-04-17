|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|5
|7
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.348
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.281
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.222
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|3
|7
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.176
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.158
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.143
|New York
|000
|041
|000_5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|000_2
|7
|1
E_Bemboom (1). LOB_New York 11, Baltimore 8. 2B_Stanton (1), Trevino (1), Donaldson (2). HR_Donaldson (1), off Lakins Sr.; Mullins (2), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (8), Stanton (8), Donaldson 2 (3), Mullins 2 (8). CS_Hicks (1). S_Hicks, Mateo.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 8 (Donaldson 2, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo 3, Torres, Stanton); Baltimore 5 (Urías 2, Hays, Mateo 2). RISP_New York 3 for 15; Baltimore 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Rizzo, Gallo 2, Judge, Bemboom.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|69
|3.72
|Sears, W, 1-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|King, H, 1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|42
|1.17
|Holmes, S, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.69
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Wells
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|64
|6.35
|Baumann
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|9
|3.38
|Lakins Sr., L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|33
|36.00
|Fry
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|6.23
|A.Wells
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|32
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sears 2-0, King 2-0, Holmes 2-0, Lakins Sr. 1-1, Fry 2-1. HBP_T.Wells (Rizzo). WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:26. A_28,179 (45,971).
