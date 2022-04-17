New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35511457
Hicks cf312010.348
Judge rf311011.281
Rizzo 1b401100.219
Stanton dh411111.294
Donaldson 3b412210.222
Gallo lf400011.143
Torres 2b500002.179
Kiner-Falefa ss402001.222
Trevino c412001.500

BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3327237
Mullins cf411210.176
Urías 3b400001.156
Santander rf401000.304
Mountcastle dh401001.250
Mancini 1b402001.250
Odor 2b400002.158
Hays lf312010.214
Mateo ss300002.192
Bemboom c300010.143

New York000041000_5110
Baltimore002000000_271

E_Bemboom (1). LOB_New York 11, Baltimore 8. 2B_Stanton (1), Trevino (1), Donaldson (2). HR_Donaldson (1), off Lakins Sr.; Mullins (2), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (8), Stanton (8), Donaldson 2 (3), Mullins 2 (8). CS_Hicks (1). S_Hicks, Mateo.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 8 (Donaldson 2, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo 3, Torres, Stanton); Baltimore 5 (Urías 2, Hays, Mateo 2). RISP_New York 3 for 15; Baltimore 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Rizzo, Gallo 2, Judge, Bemboom.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Taillon42-332212693.72
Sears, W, 1-0120011180.00
King, H, 1220013421.17
Holmes, S, 1-111-30000191.69
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Wells430023646.35
Baumann1-30111093.38
Lakins Sr., L, 0-1, BS, 0-11544103336.00
Fry12-300011236.23
A.Wells230003320.00

Inherited runners-scored_Sears 2-0, King 2-0, Holmes 2-0, Lakins Sr. 1-1, Fry 2-1. HBP_T.Wells (Rizzo). WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:26. A_28,179 (45,971).

