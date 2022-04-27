BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3125218
Mullins cf411000.217
Mancini 1b300011.224
Santander dh411202.241
Hays lf300000.238
Urías 3b402001.203
Chirinos c400001.189
Owings 2b200001.143
a-Odor ph-2b200002.150
Mateo ss301000.237
McKenna rf200000.167

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3158429
LeMahieu 3b310010.322
Judge cf-rf412002.288
Rizzo 1b401000.281
Stanton rf312301.242
1-Locastro pr-cf000000.200
Donaldson dh301011.194
Torres 2b400002.212
Gallo lf411103.161
Kiner-Falefa ss311000.298
Trevino c300000.238

Baltimore000002000_250
New York20000120x_580

a-struck out for Owings in the 7th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 5. 2B_Mateo (4). HR_Santander (3), off Montgomery; Stanton (3), off T.Wells; Gallo (2), off Bautista. RBIs_Santander 2 (7), Stanton 3 (12), Gallo (3). SB_Locastro (2). CS_Mateo (1). SF_Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Chirinos, Mancini); New York 2 (Gallo, Torres). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Trevino, LeMahieu.

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
T.Wells532204725.54
Krehbiel, L, 1-21-311111121.04
Bautista2-332201173.38
Tate100001122.61
Lakins Sr.110012217.50
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery52-342204712.70
King, W, 2-021-310012340.69
Holmes, S, 2-2100002190.93

Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 2-1, Tate 1-1, King 1-0. HBP_Montgomery 2 (McKenna,Hays). WP_Tate.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:57. A_31,122 (47,309).

