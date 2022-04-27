|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|1
|8
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Santander dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.241
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Owings 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|a-Odor ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|2
|9
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.322
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|1-Locastro pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.161
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000_2
|5
|0
|New York
|200
|001
|20x_5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Owings in the 7th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 5. 2B_Mateo (4). HR_Santander (3), off Montgomery; Stanton (3), off T.Wells; Gallo (2), off Bautista. RBIs_Santander 2 (7), Stanton 3 (12), Gallo (3). SB_Locastro (2). CS_Mateo (1). SF_Stanton.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Chirinos, Mancini); New York 2 (Gallo, Torres). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Mancini, Trevino, LeMahieu.
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|T.Wells
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|72
|5.54
|Krehbiel, L, 1-2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|12
|1.04
|Bautista
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.38
|Tate
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.61
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|7.50
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|71
|2.70
|King, W, 2-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|0.69
|Holmes, S, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.93
Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 2-1, Tate 1-1, King 1-0. HBP_Montgomery 2 (McKenna,Hays). WP_Tate.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:57. A_31,122 (47,309).
