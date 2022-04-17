|New York
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mountcastle dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Mancini 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Bemboom c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|041
|000
|—
|5
|Baltimore
|002
|000
|000
|—
|2
E_Bemboom (1). LOB_New York 11, Baltimore 8. 2B_Stanton (1), Trevino (1), Donaldson (2). HR_Donaldson (1), Mullins (2). S_Hicks (1), Mateo (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Taillon
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Sears W,1-0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|King H,1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Holmes S,1-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|T.Wells
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Baumann
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Lakins Sr. L,0-1 BS,0-1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Fry
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A.Wells
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
Sears pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, King pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Lakins Sr. pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
HBP_T.Wells (Rizzo). WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_3:26. A_28,179 (45,971).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.