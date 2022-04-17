New YorkBaltimore
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals355114Totals33272
Hicks cf3120Mullins cf4112
Judge rf3110Urías 3b4000
Rizzo 1b4011Santander rf4010
Stanton dh4111Mountcastle dh4010
Donaldson 3b4122Mancini 1b4020
Gallo lf4000Odor 2b4000
Torres 2b5000Hays lf3120
Kiner-Falefa ss4020Mateo ss3000
Trevino c4120Bemboom c3000

New York0000410005
Baltimore0020000002

E_Bemboom (1). LOB_New York 11, Baltimore 8. 2B_Stanton (1), Trevino (1), Donaldson (2). HR_Donaldson (1), Mullins (2). S_Hicks (1), Mateo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Taillon42-332212
Sears W,1-0120011
King H,1220013
Holmes S,1-111-300001
Baltimore
T.Wells430023
Baumann1-301110
Lakins Sr. L,0-1 BS,0-1154410
Fry12-300011
A.Wells230003

Sears pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, King pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Lakins Sr. pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

HBP_T.Wells (Rizzo). WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_3:26. A_28,179 (45,971).

