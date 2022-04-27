BaltimoreNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31252Totals31584
Mullins cf4110LeMahieu 3b3100
Mancini 1b3000Judge cf-rf4120
Santander dh4112Rizzo 1b4010
Hays lf3000Stanton rf3123
Urías 3b4020Locastro pr-cf0000
Chirinos c4000Donaldson dh3010
Owings 2b2000Torres 2b4000
Odor ph-2b2000Gallo lf4111
Mateo ss3010Kiner-Falefa ss3110
McKenna rf2000Trevino c3000

Baltimore0000020002
New York20000120x5

LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 5. 2B_Mateo (4). HR_Santander (3), Stanton (3), Gallo (2). SB_Locastro (2). SF_Stanton (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Baltimore
T.Wells532204
Krehbiel L,1-21-311111
Bautista2-332201
Tate100001
Lakins Sr.110012
New York
Montgomery52-342204
King W,2-021-310012
Holmes S,2-2100002

HBP_Montgomery 2 (McKenna,Hays). WP_Tate.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:57. A_31,122 (47,309).

