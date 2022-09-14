New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals38592312
Judge cf411012.310
Stanton dh501004.217
1-Locastro pr-dh010000.154
Torres 2b513101.244
Donaldson 3b501000.221
Cabrera rf501002.198
Kiner-Falefa ss311011.270
Gonzalez 1b300010.190
Trevino c401102.255
Hicks lf410000.209

BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34373211
Pham lf411000.261
Verdugo rf300010.284
Bogaerts ss401003.317
Devers 3b401102.287
Martinez dh300012.272
Refsnyder cf211000.307
a-Almonte ph-cf211000.500
Arroyo 1b200002.278
b-Casas ph-1b200000.115
Hernández 2b400100.219
Wong c201101.250
c-McGuire ph-c201001.373

New York000031001_591
Boston000010011_373

a-grounded out for Refsnyder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Arroyo in the 7th. c-singled for Wong in the 8th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 9th.

E_Gonzalez (2), Bogaerts (10), Wong (1), Almonte (1). LOB_New York 9, Boston 6. 2B_Trevino (11), Stanton (7), Devers (38), Wong (2), Almonte (1). RBIs_Torres (62), Trevino (38), Wong (5), Devers (79), Hernández (39). SB_Cabrera (1), Torres (9), Kiner-Falefa 2 (20).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Hicks, Gonzalez 2, Judge, Cabrera); Boston 2 (Hernández, Pham). RISP_New York 2 for 13; Boston 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Donaldson, Casas, Hernández. GIDP_Martinez.

DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Gonzalez).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes, W, 10-4531127652.70
Schmidt, H, 1200003202.59
Loáisiga, H, 10131100154.54
Holmes, S, 20-25111101152.47
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bello, L, 1-6563016985.10
Kelly111111243.52
Ort100002116.04
Bazardo110011186.00
Brasier111002206.05

Inherited runners-scored_Schmidt 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:07. A_36,581 (37,755).

