|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|9
|2
|3
|12
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.310
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.217
|1-Locastro pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Cabrera rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.255
|Hicks lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|7
|3
|2
|11
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Verdugo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.317
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Refsnyder cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|a-Almonte ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Arroyo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|b-Casas ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Wong c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|c-McGuire ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.373
|New York
|000
|031
|001_5
|9
|1
|Boston
|000
|010
|011_3
|7
|3
a-grounded out for Refsnyder in the 7th. b-grounded out for Arroyo in the 7th. c-singled for Wong in the 8th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 9th.
E_Gonzalez (2), Bogaerts (10), Wong (1), Almonte (1). LOB_New York 9, Boston 6. 2B_Trevino (11), Stanton (7), Devers (38), Wong (2), Almonte (1). RBIs_Torres (62), Trevino (38), Wong (5), Devers (79), Hernández (39). SB_Cabrera (1), Torres (9), Kiner-Falefa 2 (20).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Hicks, Gonzalez 2, Judge, Cabrera); Boston 2 (Hernández, Pham). RISP_New York 2 for 13; Boston 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Donaldson, Casas, Hernández. GIDP_Martinez.
DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Gonzalez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, W, 10-4
|5
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|65
|2.70
|Schmidt, H, 1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|2.59
|Loáisiga, H, 10
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.54
|Holmes, S, 20-25
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|2.47
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bello, L, 1-6
|5
|6
|3
|0
|1
|6
|98
|5.10
|Kelly
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|24
|3.52
|Ort
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|6.04
|Bazardo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|6.00
|Brasier
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|20
|6.05
Inherited runners-scored_Schmidt 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Paul Clemons; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:07. A_36,581 (37,755).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.