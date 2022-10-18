|Cleveland
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|30
|5
|6
|5
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|O.Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|J.Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arias 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera ss-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hedges c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miller ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Maile c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|M.Gonzalez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|310
|010
|00x
|—
|5
LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 8. HR_Stanton (2), Judge (2). SB_Torres (2). SF_Ramírez (1).
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_Civale (Rizzo), Karinchak (Bader), Clase (Kiner-Falefa).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak; Right, Will Little; Left, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:11. A_48,178 (47,309).
