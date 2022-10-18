ClevelandNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals34181Totals30565
Kwan lf4020Torres 2b3200
Rosario ss3010Judge rf4121
Ramírez 3b3011Rizzo 1b3111
O.Gonzalez rf4000Stanton dh4113
J.Naylor dh4000Donaldson 3b4010
Arias 1b4010Cabrera ss-lf4000
Giménez 2b4000Bader cf1000
Hedges c2110Trevino c4010
Miller ph1010Hicks lf1000
Maile c1010M.Gonzalez lf1000
Straw cf4000Carpenter ph1000
Kiner-Falefa ss0000

Cleveland0010000001
New York31001000x5

LOB_Cleveland 8, New York 8. HR_Stanton (2), Judge (2). SB_Torres (2). SF_Ramírez (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Civale L,0-11-323311
Hentges12-311112
Stephan21-301114
Karinchak21-330003
Clase11-300012
New York
Cortes W,1-0531112
Loáisiga230002
Holmes100002
Peralta120001

HBP_Civale (Rizzo), Karinchak (Bader), Clase (Kiner-Falefa).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak; Right, Will Little; Left, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:11. A_48,178 (47,309).

