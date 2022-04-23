ClevelandNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30444Totals31595
Straw cf4010LeMahieu 2b4010
Kwan lf4000Judge rf4000
Ramírez 3b4000Rizzo 1b4010
Reyes dh4000Stanton dh4000
Rosario ss2100Donaldson 3b2111
Naylor 1b3222Locastro pr0100
Clement 2b3000Hicks cf3110
Mercado rf3000Gallo lf3110
Hedges c3112Kiner-Falefa ss4122
Higashioka c2011
Torres ph1011

Cleveland0000200204
New York0000201025

DP_Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 1, New York 5. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (4). HR_Naylor (1), Hedges (1), Donaldson (2). SB_Locastro (1). SF_Higashioka (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Cleveland
Quantrill61-363332
De Los Santos2-300002
Shaw H,22-310000
Sandlin H,31-300001
Clase L,0-2 BS,2-32-322211
New York
Cortes Jr.61-312228
Holmes2-300000
Green BS,0-2132200
Castro W,1-0100001

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:50. A_39,180 (47,309).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you