|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rosario ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Naylor 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Locastro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Torres ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|020
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|020
|102
|—
|5
DP_Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 1, New York 5. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (4). HR_Naylor (1), Hedges (1), Donaldson (2). SB_Locastro (1). SF_Higashioka (1).
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:50. A_39,180 (47,309).
