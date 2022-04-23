|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|2
|9
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.364
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Rosario ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|Naylor 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.476
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.125
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|4
|6
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.196
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.136
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.298
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.121
|a-Torres ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.195
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|020_4
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|020
|102_5
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Higashioka in the 9th.
1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 1, New York 5. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (4). HR_Naylor (1), off Cortes Jr.; Hedges (1), off Green; Donaldson (2), off Quantrill. RBIs_Naylor 2 (5), Hedges 2 (3), Kiner-Falefa 2 (4), Higashioka (1), Donaldson (4), Torres (3). SB_Locastro (1). CS_Donaldson (1). SF_Higashioka.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 0; New York 2 (Higashioka 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 0; New York 3 for 6.
GIDP_Naylor, LeMahieu.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Clement, Rosario, Naylor; Naylor, Straw, Rosario, Straw); New York 1 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|90
|3.94
|De Los Santos
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0.00
|Shaw, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.70
|Sandlin, H, 3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|6.35
|Clase, L, 0-2, BS, 2-3
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|7.71
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes Jr.
|6
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|8
|91
|1.15
|Holmes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.17
|Green, BS, 0-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|21
|4.91
|Castro, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.57
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-0, Sandlin 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:50. A_39,180 (47,309).
