ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3044429
Straw cf401001.296
Kwan lf400002.357
Ramírez 3b400001.364
Reyes dh400001.182
Rosario ss210021.250
Naylor 1b322200.476
Clement 2b300000.241
Mercado rf300001.213
Hedges c311202.125

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3159546
LeMahieu 2b401000.298
Judge rf400000.259
Rizzo 1b401000.235
Stanton dh400001.203
Donaldson 3b211120.196
1-Locastro pr010000.000
Hicks cf311012.275
Gallo lf311011.136
Kiner-Falefa ss412201.298
Higashioka c201101.121
a-Torres ph101100.195

Cleveland000020020_440
New York000020102_590

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 1, New York 5. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (4). HR_Naylor (1), off Cortes Jr.; Hedges (1), off Green; Donaldson (2), off Quantrill. RBIs_Naylor 2 (5), Hedges 2 (3), Kiner-Falefa 2 (4), Higashioka (1), Donaldson (4), Torres (3). SB_Locastro (1). CS_Donaldson (1). SF_Higashioka.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 0; New York 2 (Higashioka 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 0; New York 3 for 6.

GIDP_Naylor, LeMahieu.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Clement, Rosario, Naylor; Naylor, Straw, Rosario, Straw); New York 1 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill61-363332903.94
De Los Santos2-30000270.00
Shaw, H, 22-310000132.70
Sandlin, H, 31-30000186.35
Clase, L, 0-2, BS, 2-32-322211217.71
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes Jr.61-312228911.15
Holmes2-300000121.17
Green, BS, 0-2132200214.91
Castro, W, 1-010000192.57

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-0, Sandlin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:50. A_39,180 (47,309).

