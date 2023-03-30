San FranciscoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals30040Totals32585
Wade Jr. 1b-lf3000LeMahieu 2b4011
Conforto rf4010Judge cf-rf4122
Flores 3b3000Rizzo 1b4010
Pederson dh3000Stanton rf4010
Yastrzemski cf2000Florial pr-cf0000
Davis ph-1b2000Donaldson 3b4110
Estrada 2b4020Torres dh3212
Crawford ss3000Cabrera lf4000
Sabol lf2000Trevino c3110
Villar ph1000Volpe ss2000
Wisely cf0000
Pérez c2010
Beaty ph1000
Bart c0000

San Francisco0000000000
New York10020020x5

DP_San Francisco 0, New York 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, New York 5. HR_Judge (1), Torres (1). SB_Estrada (1), Volpe (1), Torres (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Webb L,0-16444212
Brebbia131103
Ty.Rogers110001
New York
Cole W,1-06300211
Peralta H,12-310002
Loáisiga H,11-300000
Marinaccio200013

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:33. A_46,172 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you