San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals30040316
Wade Jr. 1b-lf300010.000
Conforto rf401002.250
Flores 3b300011.000
Pederson dh300013.000
Yastrzemski cf200002.000
a-Davis ph-1b200002.000
Estrada 2b402001.500
Crawford ss300002.000
Sabol lf200001.000
b-Villar ph100000.000
Wisely cf000000---
Pérez c201001.500
c-Beaty ph100001.000
Bart c000000---

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32585216
LeMahieu 2b401103.250
Judge cf-rf412202.500
Rizzo 1b401001.250
Stanton rf401001.250
1-Florial pr-cf000000---
Donaldson 3b411002.250
Torres dh321210.333
Cabrera lf400004.000
Trevino c311002.333
Volpe ss200011.000

San Francisco000000000_040
New York10020020x_580

a-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-flied out for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Pérez in the 8th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

LOB_San Francisco 6, New York 5. HR_Judge (1), off Webb; Torres (1), off Webb. RBIs_Judge 2 (2), Torres 2 (2), LeMahieu (1). SB_Estrada (1), Volpe (1), Torres (1).

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Villar, Sabol); New York 3 (Rizzo 2, Cabrera). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Donaldson, Torres. GIDP_Flores.

DP_New York 1 (Volpe, LeMahieu, Rizzo).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, L, 0-16444212926.00
Brebbia131103239.00
Ty.Rogers110001110.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 1-06300211950.00
Peralta, H, 12-310002140.00
Loáisiga, H, 11-30000020.00
Marinaccio200013390.00

Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-1, Loáisiga 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:33. A_46,172 (47,309).

