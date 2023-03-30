|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|16
|Wade Jr. 1b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Flores 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Pederson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Yastrzemski cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Davis ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Estrada 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Sabol lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|b-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wisely cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Pérez c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|c-Beaty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|2
|16
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.250
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.500
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Florial pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Torres dh
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Volpe ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
|New York
|100
|200
|20x_5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Yastrzemski in the 7th. b-flied out for Sabol in the 7th. c-struck out for Pérez in the 8th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
LOB_San Francisco 6, New York 5. HR_Judge (1), off Webb; Torres (1), off Webb. RBIs_Judge 2 (2), Torres 2 (2), LeMahieu (1). SB_Estrada (1), Volpe (1), Torres (1).
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Villar, Sabol); New York 3 (Rizzo 2, Cabrera). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 3; New York 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Donaldson, Torres. GIDP_Flores.
DP_New York 1 (Volpe, LeMahieu, Rizzo).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Webb, L, 0-1
|6
|4
|4
|4
|2
|12
|92
|6.00
|Brebbia
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|23
|9.00
|Ty.Rogers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 1-0
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|11
|95
|0.00
|Peralta, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
|Loáisiga, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Marinaccio
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Brebbia 1-1, Loáisiga 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:33. A_46,172 (47,309).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.