ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3235316
Tauchman dh411201.241
Hoerner ss400101.274
Happ lf400000.249
Suzuki rf401001.258
Bellinger cf400000.298
Morel 2b200012.273
Gomes c401001.258
Mancini 1b300000.239
Mastrobuoni 3b322000.169

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2968656
Volpe ss300011.215
Torres 2b322011.249
Stanton rf332310.208
Cabrera rf000000.204
Rizzo 1b401000.258
Bader cf401201.259
Donaldson dh311111.146
LeMahieu 3b401000.220
Kiner-Falefa lf200012.255
Trevino c300000.211

Chicago001000020_351
New York11202000x_680

E_Mastrobuoni (2). LOB_Chicago 4, New York 4. 2B_Mastrobuoni (3), LeMahieu (13), Bader (6). 3B_Stanton (1). HR_Tauchman (3), off Cole; Stanton (8), off Smyly; Donaldson (10), off Smyly; Stanton (9), off Rucker. RBIs_Hoerner (45), Tauchman 2 (21), Stanton 3 (23), Donaldson (15), Bader 2 (30). CS_Volpe (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Mancini); New York 1 (Trevino). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; New York 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Tauchman, Hoerner. GIDP_Trevino, LeMahieu.

DP_Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Morel, Mancini; Mastrobuoni, Morel, Mancini).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smyly, L, 7-6464443854.31
Rucker122201154.33
Assad300012504.17
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cole, W, 9-271-3533151032.85
King, S, 6-912-300001162.77

HBP_King (Morel). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:27. A_43,507 (47,309).

