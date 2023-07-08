|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|1
|6
|Tauchman dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.241
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Morel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.169
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|6
|8
|6
|5
|6
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Torres 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.249
|Stanton rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.208
|Cabrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|Donaldson dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.146
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Chicago
|001
|000
|020_3
|5
|1
|New York
|112
|020
|00x_6
|8
|0
E_Mastrobuoni (2). LOB_Chicago 4, New York 4. 2B_Mastrobuoni (3), LeMahieu (13), Bader (6). 3B_Stanton (1). HR_Tauchman (3), off Cole; Stanton (8), off Smyly; Donaldson (10), off Smyly; Stanton (9), off Rucker. RBIs_Hoerner (45), Tauchman 2 (21), Stanton 3 (23), Donaldson (15), Bader 2 (30). CS_Volpe (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Mancini); New York 1 (Trevino). RISP_Chicago 1 for 4; New York 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Tauchman, Hoerner. GIDP_Trevino, LeMahieu.
DP_Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Morel, Mancini; Mastrobuoni, Morel, Mancini).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smyly, L, 7-6
|4
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|85
|4.31
|Rucker
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|15
|4.33
|Assad
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|50
|4.17
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 9-2
|7
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|1
|5
|103
|2.85
|King, S, 6-9
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.77
HBP_King (Morel). WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:27. A_43,507 (47,309).
