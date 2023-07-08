|Chicago
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|Totals
|29
|6
|8
|6
|Tauchman dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Volpe ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hoerner ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Torres 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Suzuki rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Morel 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bader cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donaldson dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mastrobuoni 3b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|New York
|112
|020
|00x
|—
|6
E_Mastrobuoni (2). DP_Chicago 2, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 4, New York 4. 2B_Mastrobuoni (3), LeMahieu (13), Bader (6). 3B_Stanton (1). HR_Tauchman (3), Stanton 2 (9), Donaldson (10).
HBP_King (Morel). WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:27. A_43,507 (47,309).
