ChicagoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32353Totals29686
Tauchman dh4112Volpe ss3000
Hoerner ss4001Torres 2b3220
Happ lf4000Stanton rf3323
Suzuki rf4010Cabrera rf0000
Bellinger cf4000Rizzo 1b4010
Morel 2b2000Bader cf4012
Gomes c4010Donaldson dh3111
Mancini 1b3000LeMahieu 3b4010
Mastrobuoni 3b3220Kiner-Falefa lf2000
Trevino c3000

Chicago0010000203
New York11202000x6

E_Mastrobuoni (2). DP_Chicago 2, New York 0. LOB_Chicago 4, New York 4. 2B_Mastrobuoni (3), LeMahieu (13), Bader (6). 3B_Stanton (1). HR_Tauchman (3), Stanton 2 (9), Donaldson (10).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Smyly L,7-6464443
Rucker122201
Assad300012
New York
Cole W,9-271-353315
King S,6-912-300001

HBP_King (Morel). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Alex MacKay; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:27. A_43,507 (47,309).

