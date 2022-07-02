|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|5
|3
|9
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.225
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Andújar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.168
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.164
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|7
|1
|1
|10
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|b-Kwan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.287
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.292
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Arias 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Clement lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|a-Palacios ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|New York
|000
|200
|400_6
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000_1
|7
|1
a-struck out for Clement in the 7th. b-grounded out for Straw in the 9th.
E_King (2), De Los Santos (1). LOB_New York 1, Cleveland 9. 2B_Donaldson (16), Ramírez (26). HR_Rizzo (22), off Civale; Stanton (20), off Civale; Rosario (3), off Cortes. RBIs_Rizzo (52), Stanton (53), Donaldson (23), Kiner-Falefa (19), Higashioka (13), Rosario (23). SB_Kiner-Falefa (12). SF_Higashioka.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (LeMahieu); Cleveland 5 (Palacios 2, Reyes, Kwan 2). RISP_New York 2 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 6.
GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Judge.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Miller, Naylor; Arias, Miller, Naylor).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes, W, 7-3
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|89
|2.44
|King
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|40
|2.27
|Peralta
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.15
|Holmes, S, 15-16
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.49
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 2-5
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|99
|7.04
|De Los Santos
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|25
|3.70
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.91
|Hentges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 3-0, De Los Santos 2-2. HBP_Peralta (Palacios). WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:09. A_29,236 (34,788).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.