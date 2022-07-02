New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3067539
LeMahieu 2b300011.263
Judge cf400002.282
Rizzo 1b422102.225
Stanton dh412100.248
Donaldson 3b411101.226
Andújar lf310010.245
Gallo rf311012.168
Kiner-Falefa ss301100.261
Higashioka c200101.164

ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals35171110
Straw cf400001.196
b-Kwan ph100000.276
Rosario ss412100.287
Ramírez dh401003.292
Reyes rf400002.206
Naylor 1b402000.273
Miller 2b401001.245
Arias 3b401001.154
Maile c300011.171
Clement lf200000.185
a-Palacios ph-lf100001.253

New York000200400_671
Cleveland100000000_171

a-struck out for Clement in the 7th. b-grounded out for Straw in the 9th.

E_King (2), De Los Santos (1). LOB_New York 1, Cleveland 9. 2B_Donaldson (16), Ramírez (26). HR_Rizzo (22), off Civale; Stanton (20), off Civale; Rosario (3), off Cortes. RBIs_Rizzo (52), Stanton (53), Donaldson (23), Kiner-Falefa (19), Higashioka (13), Rosario (23). SB_Kiner-Falefa (12). SF_Higashioka.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (LeMahieu); Cleveland 5 (Palacios 2, Reyes, Kwan 2). RISP_New York 2 for 4; Cleveland 0 for 6.

GIDP_Kiner-Falefa, Judge.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Rosario, Miller, Naylor; Arias, Miller, Naylor).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes, W, 7-3631106892.44
King220013402.27
Peralta2-320001252.15
Holmes, S, 15-161-30000020.49
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Civale, L, 2-5654426997.04
De Los Santos122210253.70
Shaw100002124.91
Hentges100001122.25

Inherited runners-scored_Holmes 3-0, De Los Santos 2-2. HBP_Peralta (Palacios). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:09. A_29,236 (34,788).

