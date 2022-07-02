|New York
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|5
|Totals
|35
|1
|7
|1
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Judge cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kwan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Rosario ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Ramírez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Reyes rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andújar lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gallo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Miller 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Arias 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clement lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Palacios ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|000
|200
|400
|—
|6
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_King (2), De Los Santos (1). DP_New York 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_New York 1, Cleveland 9. 2B_Donaldson (16), Ramírez (26). HR_Rizzo (22), Stanton (20), Rosario (3). SB_Kiner-Falefa (12). SF_Higashioka (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Cortes W,7-3
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|6
|King
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Peralta
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes S,15-16
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Civale L,2-5
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|6
|De Los Santos
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Shaw
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hentges
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Civale pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Peralta (Palacios). WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:09. A_29,236 (34,788).
