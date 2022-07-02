New YorkCleveland
Totals30675Totals35171
LeMahieu 2b3000Straw cf4000
Judge cf4000Kwan ph1000
Rizzo 1b4221Rosario ss4121
Stanton dh4121Ramírez dh4010
Donaldson 3b4111Reyes rf4000
Andújar lf3100Naylor 1b4020
Gallo rf3110Miller 2b4010
Kiner-Falefa ss3011Arias 3b4010
Higashioka c2001Maile c3000
Clement lf2000
Palacios ph-lf1000

New York0002004006
Cleveland1000000001

E_King (2), De Los Santos (1). DP_New York 0, Cleveland 2. LOB_New York 1, Cleveland 9. 2B_Donaldson (16), Ramírez (26). HR_Rizzo (22), Stanton (20), Rosario (3). SB_Kiner-Falefa (12). SF_Higashioka (3).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Cortes W,7-3631106
King220013
Peralta2-320001
Holmes S,15-161-300000
Cleveland
Civale L,2-5654426
De Los Santos122210
Shaw100002
Hentges100001

Civale pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Peralta (Palacios). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Rob Drake; First, Will Little; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:09. A_29,236 (34,788).

