|Houston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|30
|6
|4
|6
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Matijevic ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gonzalez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dubón lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Hicks lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Díaz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carpenter ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Castro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|100
|200
|000
|—
|3
|New York
|000
|000
|120
|—
|6
E_J.Castro (3), Kiner-Falefa (8). DP_Houston 2, New York 0. LOB_Houston 9, New York 4. 2B_Peña (9). HR_Altuve (15), Stanton (17), LeMahieu (7), Judge (28). SB_Altuve 2 (5), J.Castro (1). S_Kiner-Falefa (1).
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:45. A_44,028 (47,309).
