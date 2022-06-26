HoustonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36363Totals30646
Altuve 2b3111LeMahieu 3b4112
Brantley dh3000Judge cf4113
Matijevic ph-dh2000Rizzo 1b2000
Bregman 3b3010Stanton rf4111
Tucker rf5000Donaldson dh3000
Gurriel 1b5120Torres 2b3000
Peña ss4110Gonzalez 2b0000
Dubón lf-cf4012Hicks lf4100
Meyers cf3000Kiner-Falefa ss3110
Alvarez ph0000Trevino c3000
Díaz lf0000Carpenter ph0100
Maldonado c3000
J.Castro ph-c1000

Houston10020000003
New York00000012036

E_J.Castro (3), Kiner-Falefa (8). DP_Houston 2, New York 0. LOB_Houston 9, New York 4. 2B_Peña (9). HR_Altuve (15), Stanton (17), LeMahieu (7), Judge (28). SB_Altuve 2 (5), J.Castro (1). S_Kiner-Falefa (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Urquidy711133
Maton BS,0-22-322222
B.Abreu1-300001
Stanek100012
Martinez L,0-12-313211
New York
Cortes553327
M.Castro210003
Peralta100012
Holmes100011
King W,5-1100011

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:45. A_44,028 (47,309).

