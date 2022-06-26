HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals36363514
Altuve 2b311121.275
Brantley dh300002.288
a-Matijevic ph-dh200002.125
Bregman 3b301021.234
Tucker rf500002.254
Gurriel 1b512001.223
Peña ss411003.277
Dubón lf-cf401200.245
Meyers cf300001.200
b-Alvarez ph000010.312
Díaz lf000000.217
Maldonado c300001.147
c-J.Castro ph-c100000.095

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3064679
LeMahieu 3b411211.260
Judge cf411310.294
Rizzo 1b200020.221
Stanton rf411102.242
Donaldson dh300012.226
Torres 2b300010.250
Gonzalez 2b000000.238
Hicks lf410003.222
Kiner-Falefa ss311000.266
Trevino c300001.270
d-Carpenter ph010010.257

Houston1002000000_361
New York0000001203_641

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Brantley in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Meyers in the 9th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th. d-intentionally walked for Trevino in the 10th.

E_J.Castro (3), Kiner-Falefa (8). LOB_Houston 9, New York 4. 2B_Peña (9). HR_Altuve (15), off Cortes; Stanton (17), off Urquidy; LeMahieu (7), off Maton; Judge (28), off Martinez. RBIs_Altuve (26), Dubón 2 (7), Stanton (47), LeMahieu 2 (31), Judge 3 (56). SB_Altuve 2 (5), J.Castro (1). CS_Dubón (3). S_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Brantley, Tucker); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; New York 1 for 4.

GIDP_Hicks.

DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel; J.Castro, Bregman, J.Castro).

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy7111331004.36
Maton, BS, 0-22-322222253.77
B.Abreu1-30000132.28
Stanek100012160.71
Martinez, L, 0-12-31321191.02
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cortes553327852.51
M.Castro210003293.65
Peralta100012242.25
Holmes100011150.52
King, W, 5-1100011212.45

Inherited runners-scored_B.Abreu 2-0. IBB_off Holmes (Alvarez), off Martinez (Carpenter).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.

T_3:45. A_44,028 (47,309).

