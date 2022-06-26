|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|5
|14
|Altuve 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.275
|Brantley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|a-Matijevic ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.234
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Peña ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Dubón lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Meyers cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|b-Alvarez ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.312
|Díaz lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|c-J.Castro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|4
|6
|7
|9
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.260
|Judge cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|.294
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.242
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.226
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Gonzalez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Hicks lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|d-Carpenter ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Houston
|100
|200
|000
|0_3
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|120
|3_6
|4
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Brantley in the 8th. b-intentionally walked for Meyers in the 9th. c-grounded out for Maldonado in the 9th. d-intentionally walked for Trevino in the 10th.
E_J.Castro (3), Kiner-Falefa (8). LOB_Houston 9, New York 4. 2B_Peña (9). HR_Altuve (15), off Cortes; Stanton (17), off Urquidy; LeMahieu (7), off Maton; Judge (28), off Martinez. RBIs_Altuve (26), Dubón 2 (7), Stanton (47), LeMahieu 2 (31), Judge 3 (56). SB_Altuve 2 (5), J.Castro (1). CS_Dubón (3). S_Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Gurriel 2, Brantley, Tucker); New York 1 (Stanton). RISP_Houston 1 for 7; New York 1 for 4.
GIDP_Hicks.
DP_Houston 2 (Altuve, Peña, Gurriel; J.Castro, Bregman, J.Castro).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|100
|4.36
|Maton, BS, 0-2
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|25
|3.77
|B.Abreu
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.28
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.71
|Martinez, L, 0-1
|2-3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|9
|1.02
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes
|5
|5
|3
|3
|2
|7
|85
|2.51
|M.Castro
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|3.65
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|2.25
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|0.52
|King, W, 5-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_B.Abreu 2-0. IBB_off Holmes (Alvarez), off Martinez (Carpenter).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Alex Tosi.
T_3:45. A_44,028 (47,309).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.