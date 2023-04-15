MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals31151013
Julien 2b400002.143
Correa ss400002.227
Buxton dh400004.250
Larnach lf411002.255
Miranda 3b301101.237
Solano 1b301000.341
Kepler rf300001.105
Vázquez c301000.364
Taylor cf301001.264

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3166659
LeMahieu 3b411101.262
Judge cf211020.302
Rizzo 1b411100.314
Stanton dh401201.269
1-Hicks pr-dh000000.158
Torres 2b300011.283
F.Cordero rf410001.222
Cabrera lf400003.261
Higashioka c411202.150
Volpe ss211020.186

Minnesota000000100_151
New York02101020x_660

1-ran for Stanton in the 7th.

E_Mahle (1). LOB_Minnesota 3, New York 7. 2B_Larnach (1), Miranda (2), Judge (2), Stanton (3). HR_Higashioka (2), off Mahle; Rizzo (4), off Mahle. RBIs_Miranda (6), Higashioka 2 (4), Rizzo (9), LeMahieu (4), Stanton 2 (11). SB_Volpe 3 (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Correa 2); New York 5 (F.Cordero 3, Stanton, LeMahieu). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 5; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Julien, Rizzo. GIDP_Kepler.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Volpe, Rizzo).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mahle, L, 1-241-344235904.11
Moran12-300012265.68
Alcala222212442.35
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Germán, W, 1-161-3311011783.86
King22-320002381.86

Inherited runners-scored_Moran 2-0, King 1-1. HBP_Alcala (LeMahieu).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T_2:27. A_38,363 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you