|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|0
|13
|Julien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Buxton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Larnach lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Miranda 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Solano 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.364
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|6
|6
|5
|9
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Judge cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.302
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|1-Hicks pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.283
|F.Cordero rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.150
|Volpe ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.186
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|100_1
|5
|1
|New York
|021
|010
|20x_6
|6
|0
1-ran for Stanton in the 7th.
E_Mahle (1). LOB_Minnesota 3, New York 7. 2B_Larnach (1), Miranda (2), Judge (2), Stanton (3). HR_Higashioka (2), off Mahle; Rizzo (4), off Mahle. RBIs_Miranda (6), Higashioka 2 (4), Rizzo (9), LeMahieu (4), Stanton 2 (11). SB_Volpe 3 (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Correa 2); New York 5 (F.Cordero 3, Stanton, LeMahieu). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 5; New York 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Julien, Rizzo. GIDP_Kepler.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Volpe, Rizzo).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle, L, 1-2
|4
|1-3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|5
|90
|4.11
|Moran
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|5.68
|Alcala
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|44
|2.35
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán, W, 1-1
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|11
|78
|3.86
|King
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|1.86
Inherited runners-scored_Moran 2-0, King 1-1. HBP_Alcala (LeMahieu).
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.
T_2:27. A_38,363 (47,309).
