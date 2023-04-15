MinnesotaNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals31151Totals31666
Julien 2b4000LeMahieu 3b4111
Correa ss4000Judge cf2110
Buxton dh4000Rizzo 1b4111
Larnach lf4110Stanton dh4012
Miranda 3b3011Hicks pr-dh0000
Solano 1b3010Torres 2b3000
Kepler rf3000F.Cordero rf4100
Vázquez c3010Cabrera lf4000
Taylor cf3010Higashioka c4112
Volpe ss2110

Minnesota0000001001
New York02101020x6

E_Mahle (1). DP_Minnesota 0, New York 1. LOB_Minnesota 3, New York 7. 2B_Larnach (1), Miranda (2), Judge (2), Stanton (3). HR_Higashioka (2), Rizzo (4). SB_Volpe 3 (6).

IPHRERBBSO
Minnesota
Mahle L,1-241-344235
Moran12-300012
Alcala222212
New York
Germán W,1-161-3311011
King22-320002

HBP_Alcala (LeMahieu).

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, James Hoye; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, John Libka.

T_2:27. A_38,363 (47,309).

