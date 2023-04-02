|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|12
|Wade Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|5
|5
|6
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.462
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.375
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.182
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Volpe ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
|New York
|003
|100
|20x_6
|7
|1
E_Rizzo (1). LOB_San Francisco 6, New York 6. HR_Judge (2), off Stripling; Stanton (2), off Stripling; Higashioka (1), off Stripling. RBIs_Judge (4), Stanton 2 (3), Higashioka (1), Rizzo (2). SB_Torres (2), Volpe (3). CS_Rizzo (1). SF_Rizzo.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Pederson 2, Villar); New York 4 (Donaldson, Volpe, Cabrera 2). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; New York 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Pederson, Yastrzemski, Kiner-Falefa, Higashioka. GIDP_Davis.
DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, L, 0-1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|95
|7.20
|Hjelle
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|46
|9.00
|Alexander
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brito, W, 1-0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|76
|0.00
|J.Cordero
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0.00
|Marinaccio, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|0.00
|Brewer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 2-0. HBP_Stripling (Rizzo), J.Cordero (Wade Jr.), Brewer (Wade Jr.). WP_Hjelle(3), J.Cordero.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:27. A_42,053 (47,309).
