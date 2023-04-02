San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals29030212
Wade Jr. lf200002.125
Conforto rf300011.083
Davis 1b301011.200
Pederson dh400000.182
Yastrzemski cf401001.273
Villar 3b400002.200
Crawford ss300002.273
Sabol c300001.143
Estrada 2b301002.333

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals2967556
Torres 2b311010.200
Judge rf411102.462
Rizzo 1b111110.375
Stanton dh311210.250
Donaldson 3b300012.182
Cabrera lf402002.250
Kiner-Falefa cf400000.000
Higashioka c411100.250
Volpe ss310010.222

San Francisco000000000_030
New York00310020x_671

E_Rizzo (1). LOB_San Francisco 6, New York 6. HR_Judge (2), off Stripling; Stanton (2), off Stripling; Higashioka (1), off Stripling. RBIs_Judge (4), Stanton 2 (3), Higashioka (1), Rizzo (2). SB_Torres (2), Volpe (3). CS_Rizzo (1). SF_Rizzo.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 3 (Pederson 2, Villar); New York 4 (Donaldson, Volpe, Cabrera 2). RISP_San Francisco 0 for 5; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Pederson, Yastrzemski, Kiner-Falefa, Higashioka. GIDP_Davis.

DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, L, 0-1564423957.20
Hjelle202233469.00
Alexander110000140.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brito, W, 1-0520016760.00
J.Cordero2-310002160.00
Marinaccio, H, 111-300003150.00
Brewer200011240.00

Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 2-0. HBP_Stripling (Rizzo), J.Cordero (Wade Jr.), Brewer (Wade Jr.). WP_Hjelle(3), J.Cordero.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:27. A_42,053 (47,309).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you