|San Francisco
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|5
|Wade Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pederson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Yastrzemski cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sabol c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Estrada 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Volpe ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|003
|100
|20x
|—
|6
E_Rizzo (1). DP_San Francisco 0, New York 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, New York 6. HR_Judge (2), Stanton (2), Higashioka (1). SB_Torres (2), Volpe (3). SF_Rizzo (1).
HBP_Stripling (Rizzo), J.Cordero (Wade Jr.), Brewer (Wade Jr.). WP_Hjelle(3), J.Cordero.
Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:27. A_42,053 (47,309).
