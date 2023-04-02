San FranciscoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals29030Totals29675
Wade Jr. lf2000Torres 2b3110
Conforto rf3000Judge rf4111
Davis 1b3010Rizzo 1b1111
Pederson dh4000Stanton dh3112
Yastrzemski cf4010Donaldson 3b3000
Villar 3b4000Cabrera lf4020
Crawford ss3000Kiner-Falefa cf4000
Sabol c3000Higashioka c4111
Estrada 2b3010Volpe ss3100

San Francisco0000000000
New York00310020x6

E_Rizzo (1). DP_San Francisco 0, New York 1. LOB_San Francisco 6, New York 6. HR_Judge (2), Stanton (2), Higashioka (1). SB_Torres (2), Volpe (3). SF_Rizzo (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Stripling L,0-1564423
Hjelle202233
Alexander110000
New York
Brito W,1-0520016
J.Cordero2-310002
Marinaccio H,111-300003
Brewer200011

HBP_Stripling (Rizzo), J.Cordero (Wade Jr.), Brewer (Wade Jr.). WP_Hjelle(3), J.Cordero.

Umpires_Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:27. A_42,053 (47,309).

