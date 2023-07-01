|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|3
|4
|LeMahieu dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.228
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.248
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|McKinney lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.262
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Kiner-Falefa rf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Volpe ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.213
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|5
|10
|Nootbaar cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Gorman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Walker lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Burleson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|1-Mercado pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|New York
|120
|000
|003_6
|10
|0
|St. Louis
|101
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
1-ran for Burleson in the 8th.
LOB_New York 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Trevino (4), Walker (7). 3B_Volpe (3). HR_Nootbaar (5), off Hamilton. RBIs_Bader (23), Volpe (29), LeMahieu (27), Trevino (14), Torres 2 (34), Nootbaar (23), Walker (21). SF_Bader, LeMahieu. S_Trevino.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Donaldson, Rizzo); St. Louis 4 (Burleson 2, DeJong 2). RISP_New York 2 for 8; St. Louis 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Stanton. GIDP_McKinney, Volpe, Nootbaar.
DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo); St. Louis 2 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamilton
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|1.50
|Marinaccio
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|40
|3.16
|King, W, 2-4
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|2.84
|Peralta, H, 10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.51
|Kahnle, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|0.00
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|2.43
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liberatore, L, 1-3
|4
|1-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|1
|56
|5.68
|Hudson
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|0.00
|Stratton
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|1
|33
|4.72
|Pallante
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.94
Inherited runners-scored_King 3-0, Hudson 2-0, Pallante 2-0. HBP_King (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Will Little; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_2:44. A_44,846 (44,494).
