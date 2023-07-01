New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33610634
LeMahieu dh311110.228
Torres 2b401210.248
Stanton lf401000.200
McKinney lf100000.254
Rizzo 1b401002.267
Bader cf300100.262
Donaldson 3b400001.136
Kiner-Falefa rf323010.260
Volpe ss422101.220
Trevino c311100.213

St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals32272510
Nootbaar cf522100.258
Goldschmidt 1b402011.289
Gorman 3b400002.235
Contreras c200012.214
Walker lf402100.301
Burleson dh200020.221
1-Mercado pr-dh000000.290
DeJong ss400003.231
Carlson rf400002.240
Edman 2b301010.238

New York120000003_6100
St. Louis101000000_270

1-ran for Burleson in the 8th.

LOB_New York 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Trevino (4), Walker (7). 3B_Volpe (3). HR_Nootbaar (5), off Hamilton. RBIs_Bader (23), Volpe (29), LeMahieu (27), Trevino (14), Torres 2 (34), Nootbaar (23), Walker (21). SF_Bader, LeMahieu. S_Trevino.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Donaldson, Rizzo); St. Louis 4 (Burleson 2, DeJong 2). RISP_New York 2 for 8; St. Louis 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Stanton. GIDP_McKinney, Volpe, Nootbaar.

DP_New York 1 (Donaldson, Torres, Rizzo); St. Louis 2 (Edman, DeJong, Goldschmidt; Gorman, DeJong, Goldschmidt).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hamilton131102291.50
Marinaccio12-331122403.16
King, W, 2-431-310002362.84
Peralta, H, 10100012212.51
Kahnle, H, 4100011160.00
Holmes100011142.43
St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Liberatore, L, 1-341-373311565.68
Hudson22-310002340.00
Stratton11-323321334.72
Pallante2-30000023.94

Inherited runners-scored_King 3-0, Hudson 2-0, Pallante 2-0. HBP_King (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Will Little; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_2:44. A_44,846 (44,494).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you