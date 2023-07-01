|New York
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|LeMahieu dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Nootbaar cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Stanton lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gorman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKinney lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Walker lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Burleson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mercado pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa rf
|3
|2
|3
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Volpe ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Carlson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Edman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|120
|000
|003
|—
|6
|St. Louis
|101
|000
|000
|—
|2
DP_New York 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_New York 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Trevino (4), Walker (7). 3B_Volpe (3). HR_Nootbaar (5). SF_Bader (2), LeMahieu (2). S_Trevino (1).
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_King (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Will Little; Third, Brock Ballou.
T_2:44. A_44,846 (44,494).
