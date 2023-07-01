New YorkSt. Louis
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals336106Totals32272
LeMahieu dh3111Nootbaar cf5221
Torres 2b4012Goldschmidt 1b4020
Stanton lf4010Gorman 3b4000
McKinney lf1000Contreras c2000
Rizzo 1b4010Walker lf4021
Bader cf3001Burleson dh2000
Donaldson 3b4000Mercado pr-dh0000
Kiner-Falefa rf3230DeJong ss4000
Volpe ss4221Carlson rf4000
Trevino c3111Edman 2b3010

New York1200000036
St. Louis1010000002

DP_New York 1, St. Louis 2. LOB_New York 6, St. Louis 9. 2B_Trevino (4), Walker (7). 3B_Volpe (3). HR_Nootbaar (5). SF_Bader (2), LeMahieu (2). S_Trevino (1).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Hamilton131102
Marinaccio12-331122
King W,2-431-310002
Peralta H,10100012
Kahnle H,4100011
Holmes100011
St. Louis
Liberatore L,1-341-373311
Hudson22-310002
Stratton11-323321
Pallante2-300000

HBP_King (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Will Little; Third, Brock Ballou.

T_2:44. A_44,846 (44,494).

