|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|13
|7
|6
|17
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.225
|Judge dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|.284
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.269
|Cabrera 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Allen rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|McKinney lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.253
|Bader cf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Rortvedt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.107
|a-Higashioka ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.228
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|1
|13
|Andrus ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Robert Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Jiménez dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Vaughn 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Pérez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Remillard 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|New York
|000
|400
|030_7
|13
|0
|Chicago
|000
|100
|000_1
|6
|0
a-homered for Rortvedt in the 8th.
LOB_New York 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (9), Benintendi (25). HR_Higashioka (7), off Banks; Judge (21), off Banks; Robert Jr. (31), off Schmidt. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa 2 (31), Bader (36), Bauers (26), Higashioka 2 (28), Judge (44), Robert Jr. (65). SB_Bader (12). CS_Bauers (1), Volpe (4). SF_Bauers.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Volpe 2, Torres 3, Bader); Chicago 2 (Vaughn, Sheets). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Chicago 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa.
DP_Chicago 1 (Pérez, Andrus, Pérez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Schmidt, W, 8-6
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|88
|4.23
|King, H, 8
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|35
|2.88
|Loáisiga
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.08
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint, L, 1-4
|5
|6
|4
|4
|5
|9
|106
|4.22
|Cronin
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|39
|5.40
|Banks
|2
|5
|3
|3
|0
|3
|50
|4.97
Inherited runners-scored_King 2-0. HBP_Schmidt (Grandal).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:47. A_26,446 (40,241).
