New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals377137617
Bauers 1b301111.225
Judge dh211131.284
Torres 2b501003.269
Cabrera 2b000000.205
Stanton rf411003.203
Allen rf100001.158
McKinney lf512003.231
Kiner-Falefa 3b512202.253
Bader cf523101.269
Volpe ss401011.211
Rortvedt c200011.107
a-Higashioka ph-c111200.228

ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals33161113
Andrus ss400001.221
Benintendi lf401002.276
Robert Jr. cf411100.269
Jiménez dh402001.281
Moncada 3b301011.216
Vaughn 1b400003.251
Grandal c100000.243
Pérez c200001.118
Sheets rf400003.216
Remillard 2b301001.259

New York000400030_7130
Chicago000100000_160

a-homered for Rortvedt in the 8th.

LOB_New York 10, Chicago 7. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (9), Benintendi (25). HR_Higashioka (7), off Banks; Judge (21), off Banks; Robert Jr. (31), off Schmidt. RBIs_Kiner-Falefa 2 (31), Bader (36), Bauers (26), Higashioka 2 (28), Judge (44), Robert Jr. (65). SB_Bader (12). CS_Bauers (1), Volpe (4). SF_Bauers.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Volpe 2, Torres 3, Bader); Chicago 2 (Vaughn, Sheets). RISP_New York 2 for 7; Chicago 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa.

DP_Chicago 1 (Pérez, Andrus, Pérez).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Schmidt, W, 8-651-341117884.23
King, H, 822-320005352.88
Loáisiga100001122.08
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Toussaint, L, 1-45644591064.22
Cronin220015395.40
Banks253303504.97

Inherited runners-scored_King 2-0. HBP_Schmidt (Grandal).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:47. A_26,446 (40,241).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you