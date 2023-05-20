New YorkCincinnati
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals417137Totals34454
Torres 2b5120India 2b4110
Judge dh4143Casali c0000
Rizzo 1b5123McLain ss3100
LeMahieu 3b5010Fraley lf4011
Bader cf5010Steer 1b5011
Bauers rf2000Stephenson dh3000
Cabrera ph-rf3000Senzel 3b4000
Higashioka c0000Myers rf4000
Volpe ss4000Barrero cf3110
Kiner-Falefa lf4111Fairchild cf1000
Rortvedt c4220Maile c3112
Allen rf0100Newman pr-2b0000

New York00103000037
Cincinnati10120000004

DP_New York 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_New York 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Rortvedt (1), Judge (8), India (13). HR_Kiner-Falefa (2), Rizzo (11), Maile (3). SB_Fraley (6), Bader (3).

IPHRERBBSO
New York
Brito444446
Marinaccio200013
King210003
Holmes W,2-2100011
Weber S,1-1100001
Cincinnati
Weaver41-384404
Young2-320000
Farmer12-300002
Sims11-300012
Díaz100001
Gibaut L,3-1133200

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_2:59. A_41,374 (43,891).

