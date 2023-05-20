|New York
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|41
|7
|13
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|5
|4
|Torres 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|India 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Judge dh
|4
|1
|4
|3
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|McLain ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Fraley lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bader cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Steer 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Bauers rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stephenson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera ph-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Volpe ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barrero cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Fairchild cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rortvedt c
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Maile c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Allen rf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Newman pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|001
|030
|000
|—
|7
|Cincinnati
|101
|200
|000
|—
|4
DP_New York 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_New York 6, Cincinnati 7. 2B_Rortvedt (1), Judge (8), India (13). HR_Kiner-Falefa (2), Rizzo (11), Maile (3). SB_Fraley (6), Bader (3).
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|8
|4
|4
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Emil Jimenez; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Brian O'Nora.
T_2:59. A_41,374 (43,891).
