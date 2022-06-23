HoustonNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals376116Totals32767
Altuve 2b4230LeMahieu 3b3100
Brantley dh5110Judge cf5121
Bregman 3b4223Rizzo 1b3000
Alvarez lf5123Stanton dh3213
Tucker rf4020Torres 2b3100
Gurriel 1b4010Hicks lf3113
Dubón ss3000Kiner-Falefa ss4010
Siri cf4000Trevino c4110
Maldonado c4000Gallo rf4000

Houston3030000006
New York3000000047

E_Bregman (3). DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 7, New York 5. 2B_Tucker (12), Altuve 2 (13), Gurriel (20). HR_Bregman (9), Alvarez (22), Stanton (15), Hicks (3).

IPHRERBBSO
Houston
Valdez623337
Neris H,15100001
Montero H,11100001
Pressly L,1-2 BS,14-171-334420
Stanek1-310011
New York
Taillon52-3106603
Luetge11-300001
A.Abreu110010
M.Castro W,4-0100011

HBP_Taillon (Altuve).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:24. A_44,071 (47,309).

