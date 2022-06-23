|Houston
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|32
|7
|6
|7
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Brantley dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Judge cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez lf
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Stanton dh
|3
|2
|1
|3
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hicks lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Dubón ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|303
|000
|000
|—
|6
|New York
|300
|000
|004
|—
|7
E_Bregman (3). DP_Houston 0, New York 1. LOB_Houston 7, New York 5. 2B_Tucker (12), Altuve 2 (13), Gurriel (20). HR_Bregman (9), Alvarez (22), Stanton (15), Hicks (3).
|6
|2
|3
|3
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|10
|6
|6
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_Taillon (Altuve).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:24. A_44,071 (47,309).
