TexasNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36383Totals31795
Hernandez 2b4110LeMahieu 3b5000
Kiner-Falefa ss4021Voit 1b3000
Ibáñez dh4000Rizzo 1b1000
Lowe 1b4000Judge dh3100
García rf4110Stanton rf3010
Calhoun lf4011Gallo lf2110
Peters cf4110Torres 2b3211
Holt 3b3011Urshela ss4220
Culberson ph1000Higashioka c3022
Trevino c4010Wade pr0000
Sánchez c1112
Gardner cf3010

Texas0101100003
New York00002104x7

E_Hernandez (2), Voit (5), Urshela (12). DP_Texas 2, New York 0. LOB_Texas 6, New York 6. 2B_Peters (6), Hernandez (4), Higashioka (10), Gallo (13), Torres (20). HR_Sánchez (23). SB_Kiner-Falefa (20), García (12), Wade 2 (17).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Hearn51-343343
Santana BS,0-32-300012
Sborz110002
Patton L,1-22-344411
Cotton1-300000
New York
Kluber41-383304
Peralta12-300000
Holmes100002
Green W,9-7100000
Chapman100002

WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:21. A_25,170 (47,309).

