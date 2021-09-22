|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|8
|3
|0
|8
|Hernandez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.272
|Ibáñez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Peters cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Holt 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|a-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|5
|6
|8
|LeMahieu 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Rizzo 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.287
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.269
|Gallo lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.204
|Torres 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.257
|Urshela ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.184
|1-Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Sánchez c
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.211
|Gardner cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Texas
|010
|110
|000_3
|8
|1
|New York
|000
|021
|04x_7
|9
|2
a-struck out for Holt in the 9th.
1-ran for Higashioka in the 7th.
E_Hernandez (2), Voit (5), Urshela (12). LOB_Texas 6, New York 6. 2B_Peters (6), Hernandez (4), Higashioka (10), Gallo (13), Torres (20). HR_Sánchez (23), off Patton. RBIs_Calhoun (21), Holt (20), Kiner-Falefa (51), Higashioka 2 (26), Torres (47), Sánchez 2 (54). SB_Kiner-Falefa (20), García (12), Wade 2 (17). CS_García (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Lowe, Hernandez, Calhoun); New York 5 (Higashioka 2, LeMahieu, Urshela 2, Rizzo). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; New York 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Torres, Gardner. GIDP_Voit.
DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Hernandez, Lowe; García, Trevino, García).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hearn
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|84
|4.55
|Santana, BS, 0-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|4.00
|Sborz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.86
|Patton, L, 1-2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|23
|4.23
|Cotton
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.42
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kluber
|4
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|4
|84
|3.82
|Peralta
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.32
|Holmes
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.01
|Green, W, 9-7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|3.35
|Chapman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.44
Inherited runners-scored_Santana 2-1, Cotton 1-0, Peralta 1-0. WP_Santana.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_3:21. A_25,170 (47,309).