TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3638308
Hernandez 2b411002.244
Kiner-Falefa ss402101.272
Ibáñez dh400001.269
Lowe 1b400001.260
García rf411001.243
Calhoun lf401100.257
Peters cf411000.203
Holt 3b301100.209
a-Culberson ph100001.239
Trevino c401001.220

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3179568
LeMahieu 3b500001.268
Voit 1b300001.241
Rizzo 1b100000.254
Judge dh310012.287
Stanton rf301011.269
Gallo lf211020.204
Torres 2b321111.257
Urshela ss422001.264
Higashioka c302200.184
1-Wade pr000000.270
Sánchez c111200.211
Gardner cf301011.220

Texas010110000_381
New York00002104x_792

a-struck out for Holt in the 9th.

1-ran for Higashioka in the 7th.

E_Hernandez (2), Voit (5), Urshela (12). LOB_Texas 6, New York 6. 2B_Peters (6), Hernandez (4), Higashioka (10), Gallo (13), Torres (20). HR_Sánchez (23), off Patton. RBIs_Calhoun (21), Holt (20), Kiner-Falefa (51), Higashioka 2 (26), Torres (47), Sánchez 2 (54). SB_Kiner-Falefa (20), García (12), Wade 2 (17). CS_García (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Lowe, Hernandez, Calhoun); New York 5 (Higashioka 2, LeMahieu, Urshela 2, Rizzo). RISP_Texas 3 for 8; New York 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Torres, Gardner. GIDP_Voit.

DP_Texas 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Hernandez, Lowe; García, Trevino, García).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Hearn51-343343844.55
Santana, BS, 0-32-300012154.00
Sborz110002153.86
Patton, L, 1-22-344411234.23
Cotton1-30000023.42
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kluber41-383304843.82
Peralta12-300000163.32
Holmes100002152.01
Green, W, 9-7100000163.35
Chapman100002113.44

Inherited runners-scored_Santana 2-1, Cotton 1-0, Peralta 1-0. WP_Santana.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Scott Barry; Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_3:21. A_25,170 (47,309).

