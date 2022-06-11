|Chicago
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Contreras dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Villar 3b-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gonzalez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Ortega lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Higgins 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|100
|232
|00x
|—
|8
E_Torres (3), Kiner-Falefa (7). LOB_Chicago 8, New York 4. HR_Judge 2 (24), Stanton (13), Torres (12), Trevino (5), Rizzo (15). SF_Judge (4). S_Morel (1).
HBP_Montgomery (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:48. A_38,043 (47,309).
