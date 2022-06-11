ChicagoNew York
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals32050Totals348118
Morel cf3000Judge dh3223
Contreras dh2000Donaldson 3b4000
Wisdom 3b3000Rizzo 1b4111
Villar 3b-2b1000Stanton rf4111
Schwindel 1b4020Gonzalez rf0000
Happ lf3000Torres 2b4221
Ortega lf1000Hicks cf3100
Gomes c4020Kiner-Falefa ss4021
Hoerner ss3010Trevino c4131
Higgins 3b1000Gallo lf4000
Simmons 2b-ss4000
Heyward rf3000

Chicago0000000000
New York10023200x8

E_Torres (3), Kiner-Falefa (7). LOB_Chicago 8, New York 4. HR_Judge 2 (24), Stanton (13), Torres (12), Trevino (5), Rizzo (15). SF_Judge (4). S_Morel (1).

IPHRERBBSO
Chicago
Swarmer L,1-1576604
Rucker342213
New York
Montgomery W,2-1750005
Marinaccio100012
Luetge100000

HBP_Montgomery (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:48. A_38,043 (47,309).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

