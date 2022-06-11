ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals3205017
Morel cf300001.293
Contreras dh200011.270
Wisdom 3b300002.215
Villar 3b-2b100000.237
Schwindel 1b402001.238
Happ lf300000.263
Ortega lf100001.259
Gomes c402000.256
Hoerner ss301000.284
Higgins 3b100000.297
Simmons 2b-ss400000.163
Heyward rf300001.222

New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Totals34811817
Judge dh322300.313
Donaldson 3b400001.235
Rizzo 1b411100.216
Stanton rf411101.271
Gonzalez rf000000.242
Torres 2b422101.253
Hicks cf310011.226
Kiner-Falefa ss402100.263
Trevino c413101.309
Gallo lf400002.185

Chicago000000000_050
New York10023200x_8112

E_Torres (3), Kiner-Falefa (7). LOB_Chicago 8, New York 4. HR_Judge 2 (24), off Swarmer; Stanton (13), off Swarmer; Torres (12), off Swarmer; Trevino (5), off Swarmer; Rizzo (15), off Swarmer. RBIs_Judge 3 (48), Stanton (37), Torres (28), Trevino (18), Rizzo (40), Kiner-Falefa (13). SF_Judge. S_Morel.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Wisdom, Morel, Simmons); New York 1 (Donaldson). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; New York 2 for 4.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Swarmer, L, 1-1576604904.24
Rucker342213485.49
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, W, 2-1750005962.70
Marinaccio100012193.97
Luetge100000104.15

HBP_Montgomery (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:48. A_38,043 (47,309).

