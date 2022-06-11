|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|1
|7
|Morel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Contreras dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Wisdom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Villar 3b-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Schwindel 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Happ lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Ortega lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Hoerner ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Higgins 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Simmons 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.163
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|1
|7
|Judge dh
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.313
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.216
|Stanton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.271
|Gonzalez rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Torres 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.253
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.309
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|0
|New York
|100
|232
|00x_8
|11
|2
E_Torres (3), Kiner-Falefa (7). LOB_Chicago 8, New York 4. HR_Judge 2 (24), off Swarmer; Stanton (13), off Swarmer; Torres (12), off Swarmer; Trevino (5), off Swarmer; Rizzo (15), off Swarmer. RBIs_Judge 3 (48), Stanton (37), Torres (28), Trevino (18), Rizzo (40), Kiner-Falefa (13). SF_Judge. S_Morel.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Wisdom, Morel, Simmons); New York 1 (Donaldson). RISP_Chicago 0 for 7; New York 2 for 4.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Swarmer, L, 1-1
|5
|7
|6
|6
|0
|4
|90
|4.24
|Rucker
|3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|48
|5.49
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, W, 2-1
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|96
|2.70
|Marinaccio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.97
|Luetge
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.15
HBP_Montgomery (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Will Little; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_2:48. A_38,043 (47,309).
