Orioles third. Austin Hays singles to deep center field. Jorge Mateo out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Jameson Taillon to Anthony Rizzo. Austin Hays to second. Anthony Bemboom grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo. Austin Hays to third. Cedric Mullins homers to right field. Austin Hays scores. Ramon Urias grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Trevino to Anthony Rizzo.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Orioles 2, Yankees 0.
Yankees fifth. Jose Trevino grounds out to shallow infield, Mike Baumann to Trey Mancini. Aaron Hicks walks. Aaron Judge walks. Aaron Hicks to second. Anthony Rizzo singles. Aaron Judge to third. Aaron Hicks scores. Giancarlo Stanton doubles to deep center field. Anthony Rizzo out at home. Aaron Judge scores. Josh Donaldson homers to center field. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Joey Gallo flies out to center field to Cedric Mullins.
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Orioles 2.
Yankees sixth. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shortstop, Jorge Mateo to Trey Mancini. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to right field. Jose Trevino doubles to deep left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to third. Aaron Hicks reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jose Trevino to third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa out at home. Aaron Judge reaches on catcher interference. Aaron Hicks to second. Interference error by Anthony Bemboom. Aaron Judge to second. Aaron Hicks to third. Jose Trevino scores. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to shallow infield, Trey Mancini to Paul Fry.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Yankees 5, Orioles 2.
