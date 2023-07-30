Orioles first. Adley Rutschman singles to right field. Gunnar Henderson singles to right center field. Adley Rutschman to third. Anthony Santander doubles to right field. Gunnar Henderson to third. Adley Rutschman scores. Ryan O'Hearn doubles to left field. Anthony Santander scores. Gunnar Henderson scores. Austin Hays walks. Adam Frazier homers to right field. Austin Hays scores. Ryan O'Hearn scores. Ramon Urias strikes out swinging. Jordan Westburg singles to shallow infield. James McCann strikes out swinging. Adley Rutschman singles to shallow center field. Jordan Westburg scores. Gunnar Henderson called out on strikes.
7 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 7, Yankees 0.
Yankees third. Jake Bauers homers to center field. Gleyber Torres doubles to deep left field. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging. Isiah Kiner-Falefa strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 7, Yankees 1.
Yankees fourth. Harrison Bader singles to shortstop. Greg Allen flies out to shallow center field to Austin Hays. Anthony Volpe strikes out swinging. Kyle Higashioka singles to center field. Harrison Bader to second. Jake Bauers doubles to deep right field. Kyle Higashioka to third. Harrison Bader scores. Gleyber Torres pops out to shallow infield to Ryan O'Hearn.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Orioles 7, Yankees 2.
Orioles fourth. Adley Rutschman walks. Gunnar Henderson doubles to deep right center field. Adley Rutschman scores. Anthony Santander grounds out to second base, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo. Ryan O'Hearn singles to right field. Gunnar Henderson scores. Austin Hays strikes out swinging. Adam Frazier strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 9, Yankees 2.
Yankees fifth. Giancarlo Stanton singles to center field. Anthony Rizzo called out on strikes. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to right field. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Harrison Bader out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Austin Hays. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Greg Allen grounds out to second base, Jordan Westburg to Ryan O'Hearn.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Orioles 9, Yankees 3.
