Yankees first. Aaron Hicks grounds out to second base, Rougned Odor to Tyler Nevin. Aaron Judge grounds out to shallow infield, Ramon Urias to Tyler Nevin. Anthony Rizzo singles to center field. Josh Donaldson singles to right field. Anthony Rizzo to second. Gleyber Torres doubles to deep right field. Josh Donaldson to third. Anthony Rizzo scores. Throwing error by Anthony Bemboom. Gleyber Torres scores. Josh Donaldson scores. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Orioles 0.
Orioles sixth. Cedric Mullins singles to left center field. Austin Hays doubles to deep left field. Cedric Mullins scores. Anthony Santander grounds out to shallow right field, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo. Austin Hays to third. Trey Mancini reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Austin Hays scores. Ramon Urias flies out to center field to Aaron Hicks. Rougned Odor pops out to shortstop to Josh Donaldson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 3, Orioles 2.
