Red sox first. Ceddanne Rafaela strikes out swinging. Rafael Devers singles to right field. Justin Turner singles to right field. Rafael Devers to third. Triston Casas strikes out swinging. Wilyer Abreu singles to shallow left field. Justin Turner to second. Rafael Devers scores. Adam Duvall flies out to deep right field to Oswaldo Cabrera.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 1, Yankees 0.
Red sox seventh. Luis Urias strikes out swinging. Connor Wong grounds out to third base, Oswald Peraza to Jake Bauers. Ceddanne Rafaela homers to right field. Rafael Devers grounds out to shortstop, Oswald Peraza to Jake Bauers.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 2, Yankees 0.
Red sox eighth. Justin Turner grounds out to third base, Oswald Peraza to Jake Bauers. Triston Casas grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Jake Bauers. Wilyer Abreu singles to shallow center field. Adam Duvall walks. Wilyer Abreu to second. Trevor Story homers to center field. Adam Duvall scores. Wilyer Abreu scores. Luis Urias called out on strikes.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 5, Yankees 0.
