Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts singles to left center field. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Donaldson to Anthony Rizzo. Xander Bogaerts to second. Trevor Story lines out to deep right field to Aaron Judge. Bobby Dalbec singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Kevin Plawecki reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Bobby Dalbec out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 1, Yankees 0.
Yankees fifth. Aaron Hicks homers to right field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa called out on strikes. Kyle Higashioka singles to left field. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 1, Red sox 1.
Yankees sixth. Gleyber Torres singles to right field. Anthony Rizzo doubles to deep right center field. Gleyber Torres scores. Giancarlo Stanton called out on strikes. Josh Donaldson singles to center field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Matt Carpenter singles to right field. Josh Donaldson to second. Aaron Hicks strikes out on a foul tip. Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounds out to shallow infield, Trevor Story to Christian Vazquez.
2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, Red sox 1.
Red sox sixth. Rob Refsnyder homers to left field. Christian Vazquez flies out to center field to Aaron Judge. J.D. Martinez lines out to left field to Aaron Hicks. Xander Bogaerts singles to left field. Alex Verdugo singles to right field. Xander Bogaerts to second. Trevor Story flies out to left center field to Aaron Hicks.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 3, Red sox 2.
Red sox eighth. Rob Refsnyder called out on strikes. Christian Vazquez lines out to center field to Aaron Judge. J.D. Martinez doubles to center field. Xander Bogaerts walks. Alex Verdugo singles to left field. Xander Bogaerts to second. Jeter Downs scores. Trevor Story reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Alex Verdugo out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 3, Red sox 3.
Yankees tenth. Aaron Judge doubles to center field. Jose Trevino scores. Gleyber Torres grounds out to second base, Trevor Story to Franchy Cordero. Aaron Judge to third. Anthony Rizzo doubles to right field. Aaron Judge scores. Giancarlo Stanton strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, Red sox 3.
Red sox tenth. Rob Refsnyder singles to shallow left field. Jarren Duran to third. Christian Vazquez flies out to right field to Joey Gallo. Jeter Downs singles to right field. Rob Refsnyder to second. Jarren Duran scores. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Anthony Rizzo. Jeter Downs to second. Rob Refsnyder to third. Alex Verdugo singles to right field. Jeter Downs scores. Rob Refsnyder scores.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 6, Yankees 5.
