Red sox first. Kyle Schwarber flies out to center field to Brett Gardner. Kike Hernandez pops out to shortstop to Gleyber Torres. Rafael Devers walks. Xander Bogaerts homers to center field. Rafael Devers scores. Alex Verdugo pops out to shallow infield to Gleyber Torres.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 2, Yankees 0.
Red sox third. Kyle Schwarber homers to right field. Kike Hernandez singles to shallow infield. Rafael Devers walks. Kike Hernandez to second. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo grounds out to third base. Rafael Devers out at second.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Yankees 0.
Yankees sixth. Rougned Odor pinch-hitting for Andrew Velazquez. Rougned Odor called out on strikes. Anthony Rizzo homers to right field. Aaron Judge singles to shallow infield. Giancarlo Stanton singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Aaron Judge out at home. Joey Gallo pops out to shallow left field to Rafael Devers.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 3, Yankees 1.
Red sox sixth. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. Xander Bogaerts walks. Alex Verdugo doubles to deep right field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Hunter Renfroe walks. Travis Shaw pinch-hitting for Kevin Plawecki. Travis Shaw strikes out swinging. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 4, Yankees 1.
Red sox seventh. Christian Arroyo grounds out to shallow infield, Rougned Odor to Anthony Rizzo. Kyle Schwarber walks. Kike Hernandez walks. Kyle Schwarber to second. Rafael Devers lines out to deep center field to Brett Gardner. Xander Bogaerts walks. Kike Hernandez to second. Kyle Schwarber to third. Alex Verdugo singles to left center field, tagged out at second, Brett Gardner to Gleyber Torres. Xander Bogaerts to third. Kike Hernandez scores. Kyle Schwarber scores.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 6, Yankees 1.
Yankees ninth. Aaron Judge grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Bobby Dalbec. Giancarlo Stanton homers to right field. Joey Gallo flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Gleyber Torres flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 6, Yankees 2.