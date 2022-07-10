Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu called out on strikes. Aaron Judge singles to shallow center field. Anthony Rizzo pops out to third base to Bobby Dalbec. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Aaron Judge scores. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Red sox 0.
Yankees second. Matt Carpenter walks. Aaron Hicks walks. Matt Carpenter to second. Jose Trevino singles to shallow left field, tagged out at second, Alex Verdugo to Xander Bogaerts to Trevor Story. Aaron Hicks to third. Matt Carpenter scores. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow center field. Aaron Hicks scores. DJ LeMahieu reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Isiah Kiner-Falefa out at second. Aaron Judge called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 4, Red sox 0.
Red sox second. Xander Bogaerts strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo walks. Trevor Story reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alex Verdugo out at second. Franchy Cordero homers to center field. Trevor Story scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. lines out to center field to Aaron Hicks.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 4, Red sox 2.
Yankees third. Anthony Rizzo doubles to deep right field. Giancarlo Stanton lines out to shortstop to Xander Bogaerts. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging. Matt Carpenter homers to center field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Aaron Hicks called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 6, Red sox 2.
Red sox third. Bobby Dalbec flies out to shallow right field to Aaron Judge. Jarren Duran lines out to deep center field to Aaron Hicks. Christian Vazquez homers to left field. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 6, Red sox 3.
Red sox fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr. singles to right center field. Bobby Dalbec grounds out to shallow infield, Jose Trevino to Anthony Rizzo. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Jarren Duran grounds out to shallow infield, Jameson Taillon to Anthony Rizzo. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. Christian Vazquez doubles to deep left center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. J.D. Martinez homers to center field. Christian Vazquez scores. Xander Bogaerts singles to deep right field. Alex Verdugo flies out to right field to Aaron Judge.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Red sox 6.
Red sox sixth. Trevor Story singles to shallow right field. Franchy Cordero walks. Trevor Story to second. Rob Refsnyder pinch-hitting for Jackie Bradley Jr.. Rob Refsnyder walks. Franchy Cordero to second. Trevor Story to third. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging. Jeter Downs pinch-hitting for Jarren Duran. Jeter Downs reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow center field. Rob Refsnyder out at second. Franchy Cordero to third. Trevor Story scores. Christian Vazquez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 7, Yankees 6.
Red sox seventh. J.D. Martinez reaches on error. Throwing error by Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Xander Bogaerts walks. J.D. Martinez to second. Alex Verdugo singles to right field. Xander Bogaerts to second. J.D. Martinez to third. Trevor Story doubles to deep center field. Alex Verdugo scores. Xander Bogaerts scores. J.D. Martinez scores. Franchy Cordero reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Trevor Story scores. Throwing error by Albert Abreu. Rob Refsnyder called out on strikes. Bobby Dalbec reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Franchy Cordero out at second. Jeter Downs strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 2 hits, 2 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 11, Yankees 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.