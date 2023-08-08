Yankees fourth. Gleyber Torres flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Giancarlo Stanton singles to center field. Billy McKinney singles to right field. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubles to deep left center field. Billy McKinney scores. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Harrison Bader singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Isiah Kiner-Falefa scores. Anthony Volpe walks. Ben Rortvedt walks. Anthony Volpe to second. Harrison Bader to third. Jake Bauers out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Anthony Volpe to third. Harrison Bader scores. Aaron Judge walks. Ben Rortvedt to second. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Yankees 4, White sox 0.
White sox fourth. Luis Robert Jr. homers to left field. Eloy Jimenez flies out to right field to Giancarlo Stanton. Yoan Moncada singles to right center field. Andrew Vaughn strikes out swinging. Yasmani Grandal flies out to deep left center field to Harrison Bader.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 4, White sox 1.
Yankees eighth. Harrison Bader singles to deep center field. Anthony Volpe called out on strikes. Kyle Higashioka pinch-hitting for Ben Rortvedt. Kyle Higashioka homers to left field. Harrison Bader scores. Jake Bauers flies out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Gleyber Torres singles to center field. Greg Allen strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 7, White sox 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.