White sox second. Yoan Moncada doubles to deep right field. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to shallow infield, Gleyber Torres to Jake Bauers. Yoan Moncada to third. Yasmani Grandal singles to left field. Yoan Moncada scores. Oscar Colas homers to center field. Yasmani Grandal scores. Elvis Andrus strikes out on a foul tip. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Yankees 0.
White sox third. Andrew Benintendi grounds out to shallow infield, Oswaldo Cabrera to Jake Bauers. Luis Robert Jr. singles to right field. Eloy Jimenez lines out to shortstop to Oswaldo Cabrera. Yoan Moncada doubles to right center field. Luis Robert Jr. scores. Andrew Vaughn flies out to deep right field to Aaron Judge.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Yankees 0.
Yankees fourth. Aaron Judge walks. Gleyber Torres singles to left center field. Aaron Judge to third. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Andrew Vaughn. Aaron Judge scores. Billy McKinney flies out to shallow right field to Elvis Andrus. Isiah Kiner-Falefa flies out to deep center field to Trayce Thompson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Yankees 1.
White sox fifth. Trayce Thompson singles to left center field. Eloy Jimenez reaches on error. Trayce Thompson scores. Fielding error by Gleyber Torres. Yoan Moncada grounds out to second base. Eloy Jimenez out at second. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to shallow infield, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Jake Bauers.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 0 left on. White sox 5, Yankees 1.
Yankees seventh. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Billy McKinney singles to center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to left field. Billy McKinney to second. Harrison Bader walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Billy McKinney to third. Oswaldo Cabrera called out on strikes. Kyle Higashioka grounds out to shallow infield. Harrison Bader out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 5, Yankees 2.
White sox eighth. Yoan Moncada walks. Andrew Vaughn singles to shallow right field. Yoan Moncada to second. Yasmani Grandal singles to right field. Andrew Vaughn to second. Yoan Moncada to third. Oscar Colas reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yasmani Grandal to second. Andrew Vaughn to third. Yoan Moncada out at home. Elvis Andrus doubles to left field. Oscar Colas scores. Yasmani Grandal scores. Andrew Vaughn scores. Tim Anderson singles to shallow center field. Elvis Andrus scores. Andrew Benintendi lines out to center field to Harrison Bader. Trayce Thompson strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 9, Yankees 2.
