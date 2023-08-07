White sox second. Eloy Jimenez lines out to right field to Aaron Judge. Yoan Moncada walks. Andrew Vaughn homers to center field. Yoan Moncada scores. Yasmani Grandal walks. Gavin Sheets grounds out to second base. Yasmani Grandal out at second.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 2, Yankees 0.
Yankees seventh. Aaron Judge singles to left field. Gleyber Torres singles to shortstop. Aaron Judge to second. Giancarlo Stanton walks. Gleyber Torres to second. Aaron Judge to third. Billy McKinney out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Luis Robert Jr.. Gleyber Torres to third. Aaron Judge scores. DJ LeMahieu called out on strikes. Harrison Bader strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 2, Yankees 1.
White sox eighth. Gavin Sheets singles to right field. Elvis Andrus singles to right field. Trayce Thompson to second. Zach Remillard pinch-hitting for Tim Anderson. Zach Remillard reaches on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield. Elvis Andrus to second. Trayce Thompson to third. Fielding error by Tommy Kahnle. Andrew Benintendi out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Harrison Bader. Trayce Thompson scores. Luis Robert Jr. doubles to deep right field. Zach Remillard scores. Elvis Andrus scores. Eloy Jimenez strikes out swinging. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 5, Yankees 1.
