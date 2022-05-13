Yankees first. DJ LeMahieu doubles to left field. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging. Anthony Rizzo strikes out swinging. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Josh Donaldson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, White sox 0.
White sox second. Luis Robert singles to shallow right field. Yasmani Grandal walks. Luis Robert to second. Gavin Sheets flies out to Joey Gallo. AJ Pollock doubles to deep left field. Yasmani Grandal to third. Luis Robert scores. Adam Engel strikes out swinging. Leury Garcia singles to right field. AJ Pollock scores. Yasmani Grandal scores.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. White sox 3, Yankees 2.
Yankees third. DJ LeMahieu strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge walks. Anthony Rizzo triples to deep right field. Aaron Judge scores. Giancarlo Stanton homers to right field. Anthony Rizzo scores. Josh Donaldson called out on strikes. Aaron Hicks pops out to shallow center field to Tim Anderson.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 5, White sox 3.
Yankees fourth. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Marwin Gonzalez called out on strikes. Kyle Higashioka singles to left field. DJ LeMahieu doubles to left field. Kyle Higashioka scores. Aaron Judge strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 6, White sox 3.
White sox fourth. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to shallow right field, DJ LeMahieu to Anthony Rizzo. Gavin Sheets walks. AJ Pollock singles to center field. Gavin Sheets to second. Adam Engel singles to right field. AJ Pollock to second. Gavin Sheets to third. Leury Garcia reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Adam Engel to second. AJ Pollock to third. Gavin Sheets out at home. Leury Garcia to second. Adam Engel to third. AJ Pollock scores. Tim Anderson strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 6, White sox 4.
Yankees seventh. Aaron Judge homers to left field. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to first base, Jose Abreu to Ryan Burr. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Jose Abreu. Josh Donaldson flies out to shallow left field to Tim Anderson.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 7, White sox 4.
White sox seventh. Leury Garcia singles to shallow infield. Tim Anderson walks. Leury Garcia to second. Yoan Moncada homers to center field. Tim Anderson scores. Leury Garcia scores. Jose Abreu grounds out to shortstop, Marwin Gonzalez to Anthony Rizzo. Luis Robert grounds out to shortstop, Marwin Gonzalez to Anthony Rizzo. Yasmani Grandal grounds out to shallow right field, DJ LeMahieu to Anthony Rizzo.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 7, White sox 7.
Yankees eighth. Aaron Hicks grounds out to first base, Leury Garcia to Jose Abreu. Joey Gallo strikes out swinging. Marwin Gonzalez walks. Gleyber Torres pinch-hitting for Kyle Higashioka. Gleyber Torres walks. Marwin Gonzalez to second. DJ LeMahieu walks. Gleyber Torres to second. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Aaron Judge singles to shallow infield. DJ LeMahieu to second. Gleyber Torres scores. Marwin Gonzalez scores. Anthony Rizzo walks. Giancarlo Stanton singles to center field. Anthony Rizzo to third. Aaron Judge scores. DJ LeMahieu scores. Josh Donaldson homers to left field. Giancarlo Stanton scores. Anthony Rizzo scores. Aaron Hicks grounds out to shallow infield, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu.
7 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 14, White sox 7.
Yankees ninth. Joey Gallo singles to shallow center field. Marwin Gonzalez flies out to left field to AJ Pollock. Gleyber Torres singles to left field. Joey Gallo to second. DJ LeMahieu singles to shallow center field. Gleyber Torres to second. Joey Gallo to third. Aaron Judge out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Adam Engel. Joey Gallo scores. Anthony Rizzo strikes out on a foul tip.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 15, White sox 7.
