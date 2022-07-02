Guardians first. Myles Straw pops out to shallow infield to Anthony Rizzo. Amed Rosario homers to center field. Jose Ramirez strikes out swinging. Franmil Reyes pops out to Anthony Rizzo.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Guardians 1, Yankees 0.
Yankees fourth. DJ LeMahieu walks. Aaron Judge grounds out to third base. DJ LeMahieu out at second. Anthony Rizzo homers to center field. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Josh Donaldson grounds out to shallow infield, Amed Rosario to Josh Naylor.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Guardians 1.
Yankees seventh. Anthony Rizzo singles to left center field. Giancarlo Stanton singles to shallow left field. Anthony Rizzo to second. Josh Donaldson doubles to deep left field. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Anthony Rizzo scores. Miguel Andujar reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Josh Donaldson to third. Giancarlo Stanton out at home. Enyel De Los Santos (P) replaces Aaron Civale (P). Throwing error by Enyel De Los Santos. Josh Donaldson scores. Joey Gallo walks. Miguel Andujar to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to right field. Joey Gallo to third. Miguel Andujar scores. Kyle Higashioka out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Ernie Clement. Joey Gallo scores. DJ LeMahieu lines out to right field to Franmil Reyes.
4 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Yankees 6, Guardians 1.
