Yankees first. Gleyber Torres singles to shallow center field. Giancarlo Stanton homers to center field. Gleyber Torres scores. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to second base, Alan Trejo to C.J. Cron. Harrison Bader flies out to center field to Brenton Doyle. Josh Donaldson lines out to center field to Brenton Doyle.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 2, Rockies 0.
Rockies second. Elias Diaz flies out to deep right center field to Giancarlo Stanton. C.J. Cron walks. Randal Grichuk singles to right field. C.J. Cron to second. Ezequiel Tovar singles to center field. Randal Grichuk to second. C.J. Cron scores. Alan Trejo flies out to left field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Brenton Doyle doubles to deep left field. Ezequiel Tovar scores. Randal Grichuk scores. Jurickson Profar strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 3, Yankees 2.
Rockies fourth. Randal Grichuk homers to left field. Ezequiel Tovar called out on strikes. Alan Trejo flies out to right center field to Giancarlo Stanton. Brenton Doyle strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 4, Yankees 2.
Rockies seventh. Alan Trejo called out on strikes. Brenton Doyle walks. Jurickson Profar called out on strikes. Brenton Doyle steals second. Kris Bryant homers to left field. Brenton Doyle scores. Ryan McMahon called out on strikes.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 6, Yankees 2.
Rockies eighth. Elias Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo. C.J. Cron grounds out to shallow infield, DJ LeMahieu to Anthony Rizzo. Nolan Jones homers to center field. Ezequiel Tovar grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to Anthony Rizzo.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 7, Yankees 2.
