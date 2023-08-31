Tigers fifth. Zack Short homers to left field. Carson Kelly walks. Zach McKinstry grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to DJ LeMahieu. Carson Kelly to second. Riley Greene singles to right field. Carson Kelly scores. Andy Ibanez singles to second base. Riley Greene to second. Spencer Torkelson pops out to DJ LeMahieu. Kerry Carpenter singles to center field. Andy Ibanez to third. Riley Greene scores. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shallow infield, Oswaldo Cabrera to DJ LeMahieu.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Tigers 3, Yankees 0.
Yankees ninth. Oswaldo Cabrera singles to shallow infield. Kyle Higashioka strikes out on a foul tip. DJ LeMahieu singles to shallow center field. Oswaldo Cabrera to second. Gleyber Torres reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. DJ LeMahieu out at second. Oswaldo Cabrera to third. Anthony Volpe homers to right field. Gleyber Torres scores. Oswaldo Cabrera scores. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shallow infield, Zack Short to Spencer Torkelson.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Yankees 3, Tigers 3.
Tigers tenth. Miguel Cabrera grounds out to shortstop, Anthony Volpe to DJ LeMahieu. Parker Meadows is intentionally walked. Zack Short reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Parker Meadows out at second. Kerry Carpenter scores. Throwing error by Gleyber Torres.
1 run, 0 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Tigers 4, Yankees 3.
