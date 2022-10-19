Yankees second. Matt Carpenter strikes out swinging. Harrison Bader homers to center field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to center field. Jose Trevino flies out to center field to Chas McCormick. Gleyber Torres pops out to shallow right field to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Yankees 1, Astros 0.
Astros second. Yuli Gurriel flies out to left field to Giancarlo Stanton. Aledmys Diaz flies out to center field to Harrison Bader. Chas McCormick singles to center field. Martin Maldonado doubles to deep right center field. Chas McCormick scores. Jose Altuve walks. Jeremy Pena grounds out to third base, Josh Donaldson to Anthony Rizzo.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 1, Astros 1.
Astros sixth. Yuli Gurriel homers to left field. Aledmys Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo. Chas McCormick homers to center field. Martin Maldonado grounds out to shallow infield, Josh Donaldson to Anthony Rizzo. Jose Altuve called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 1.
Astros seventh. Jeremy Pena homers to left field. Yordan Alvarez strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman lines out to shallow left field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Kyle Tucker flies out to deep right center field to Harrison Bader.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 4, Yankees 1.
Yankees eighth. Gleyber Torres strikes out swinging. Aaron Judge called out on strikes. Anthony Rizzo homers to center field. Giancarlo Stanton singles to center field. Josh Donaldson walks. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Matt Carpenter strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 4, Yankees 2.
