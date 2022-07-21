Astros first. Jose Altuve singles to shallow infield. Jeremy Pena singles to shallow infield. Jose Altuve to second. Kyle Tucker strikes out swinging. Alex Bregman singles to center field. Jeremy Pena to third. Jose Altuve scores. Aledmys Diaz strikes out swinging. Yuli Gurriel lines out to center field to Matt Carpenter.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Astros 1, Yankees 0.
Astros second. Mauricio Dubon walks. Chas McCormick lines out to right field to Joey Gallo. Korey Lee doubles to deep left field. Mauricio Dubon scores. Jose Altuve called out on strikes. Jeremy Pena strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Astros 2, Yankees 0.
Yankees fifth. Joey Gallo flies out to right field to Kyle Tucker. DJ LeMahieu homers to right field. Anthony Rizzo flies out to center field to Mauricio Dubon. Aaron Judge flies out to shallow right field to Kyle Tucker.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Astros 2, Yankees 1.
Yankees ninth. Gleyber Torres grounds out to shortstop, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel. Aaron Hicks singles to deep right field. Giancarlo Stanton pinch-hitting for Jose Trevino. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shallow infield, Jeremy Pena to Yuli Gurriel. Aaron Hicks to second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa pinch-hitting for Marwin Gonzalez. Isiah Kiner-Falefa singles to shallow left field. Aaron Hicks scores. Joey Gallo walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to first base, Jose Altuve to Yuli Gurriel.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Yankees 2, Astros 2.
Astros ninth. Alex Bregman singles to left field. Aledmys Diaz doubles to deep left field. Alex Bregman to third. Yuli Gurriel strikes out swinging. Yordan Alvarez pinch-hitting for Mauricio Dubon. Yordan Alvarez is intentionally walked. Chas McCormick strikes out swinging. J.J. Matijevic pinch-hitting for Korey Lee. J.J. Matijevic singles to shortstop. Yordan Alvarez to second. Aledmys Diaz to third. Alex Bregman scores.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Astros 3, Yankees 2.
