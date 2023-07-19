Angels first. Zach Neto singles to center field. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Mickey Moniak homers to right field. Zach Neto scores. Taylor Ward grounds out to third base, Oswald Peraza to DJ LeMahieu. Mike Moustakas pops out to shallow left field to Oswald Peraza.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Yankees 0.
Yankees third. Oswald Peraza strikes out swinging. Gleyber Torres homers to left field. Giancarlo Stanton pops out to shortstop to Zach Neto. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to second base, Zach Neto to Trey Cabbage.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Angels 2, Yankees 1.
Angels third. Michael Stefanic walks. Zach Neto walks. Michael Stefanic to second. Shohei Ohtani walks. Zach Neto to second. Michael Stefanic to third. Mickey Moniak strikes out swinging. Shohei Ohtani to second. Zach Neto to third. Michael Stefanic scores. Taylor Ward flies out to shallow left field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Mike Moustakas grounds out to first base to DJ LeMahieu.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Angels 3, Yankees 1.
Angels fifth. Michael Stefanic lines out to center field to Harrison Bader. Zach Neto hit by pitch. Shohei Ohtani triples to deep right field. Zach Neto scores. Mickey Moniak singles to right field. Shohei Ohtani scores. Taylor Ward flies out to shallow left field to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Mike Moustakas strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Angels 5, Yankees 1.
